On Saturday October 2, 2021, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic accident on US 421 between Gray Hawk and Tyner, KY. Upon arrival, KSP Trooper Bowling and Deputy Ryan Lanigan located a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the accident, standing by the side of the road. They then located a vehicle which was off the roadway in a field.
It appears very high speed and possible illegal drug use are primary contributing factors to the accident. The vehicle left the roadway and drove straight through a guard rail and flipped before coming to rest in the field. The driver, Mr. Roger Million Jr., who resided in Madison County, was found approximately forty feet from the vehicle. Jackson County Coroner Lonnie Hacker pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
The female occupant of the accident was transmitted to St. Joseph Hospital in London for possible injury. This accident is being investigated by Deputy Ryan Lanigan, JCSO.
