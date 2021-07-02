On June 22, 2021 McKee Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy David Hobbs, 21, of McKee, KY. In the complaint, Chief Sizemore alleged that, from June 15, 2021 through June 20, 2021, Hobbs unlawfully made random scribbling with permanent marker over the wall, door, and door frame of the office belonging to Attorney Sharon Allen causing damage in excess of $500.
On June 21, 2021 while following up on the investigation, Chief Sizemore was advised that Hobbs was seen walking over to the 89N Park in McKee, KY. Chief Sizemore and Sheriff Hays arrived at the park but were unable to locate the suspect. At the park is a building that remains locked and houses security monitors, a kitchen and a bathroom. As they approached the building, Chief Sizemore advised Sheriff Hays that the door should be locked but they found it unlocked with pry marks around the door knob. They entered the building and began searching. They found Hobbs hiding inside. After further investigation they discovered a large amount of graffiti on the inside walls and permanent markers in Hobb’s pockets. Hobbs informed the law enforcement officers that he had been staying there for a couple of days. Chief Sizemore informed Mayor Tompkins to come and pull the security footage as well as assess the damage done by the graffiti. Mayor Tompkins estimated that the repair costs will be over $500.
Hobbs was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with burglary, 3rd degree and two counts of criminal mischief (one count for the damage to Allen’s property and one count for the damage to the City Park property).
Hobbs was in District court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday for arraignment on all charges. Hobbs entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 07, 2021. Hobbs remains in custody under a $5,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
