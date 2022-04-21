Matthew Holt, 39, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday. Holt was before the Judge to answer a number of cases. On March 30, 2022 McKee Police Chief had several encounters with Mr. Holt at a residence in McKee, KY. According to the uniform citation filed by Chief Sizemore, it was suspected that Mr. Holt may have been involved with a female at the residence. Chief Sizemore advised Mr. Holt four times that the owner of the house did not want him around and instructed him to leave. Subsequently, Chief Sizemore received a call from the property owner telling him that Mr. Holt was in the yard “yelling, cussing, and screaming” and she had asked him to leave. When Chief Sizemore returned to the residence Mr. Holt was standing next to the property “screaming and/or wailing.” Mr. Holt was arrested and taken into custody where he was charged with disorderly conduct, 1st degree; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; and harassment (no physical contact). The case was up for review but was the review continued until April 25, 2022.
In a separate court case, Chief Sizemore alleges that on April 14, 2022 he received a complaint about Mr. Holt being in the court house and showing strange behavior. Upon Chief Sizemore’s arrival, Mr. Holt was located inside speaking with a clerk. According to the uniform citation, Chief Sizemore reported that even from a distance he could tell that Holt was “hyped up, bouncing up and down, and sweating an abnormal amount. Once Holt had completed his business, Chief Sizemore spoke with him outside where he stated that he was trying to an EPO against his girlfriend. Chief Sizemore put Mr. Holt through a number of field sobriety tests which indicated impairment. The uniform citation states, “Subject had unsteady balance, could not focus to following simple requests, and had no concept of time.” Mr. Holt was advised he was being arrested for public intoxication. Mr. Holt then thanked Chief Sizemore and they proceeded to the jail without further incident.
In court on Monday Mr. Holt was also arraigned for the alleged public intoxication (excludes alcohol) where he entered a plea of “not guilty.” A complaint warrant was obtained by Nicole Lowe on Monday as well. Lowe alleges in her complaint that on March 29, 2022 (the day before Holt was arrested for disturbances at a residence in McKee, KY), Holt impeded her normal breathing or circulation of blood when he applied pressure with his hands on her throat causing her to be unable to breathe. Lowe also alleges that Holt assaulted her which resulted in injuries of a lacerated lip, swelling of her lip, bruises to her face and a loose tooth. Lowe also alleges that Holt damaged her cell phone and the door handles of her car.
Based on the allegations contained in the complaint warrant filed Monday, Holt is also facing charges of assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); criminal mischief, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree and strangulation, 1st degree. Holt remains in custody under a $10,000 cash bond for the assault charge and a $1,000 cash bond for the charge of public intoxication.
A pre-trial conference was scheduled for April 25, 2022 for the public intoxication charge (same day as the review for the earlier set of charges). A pretrial conference has been scheduled for May 09, 2022 to address the assault and harassment charges. The charges contained in the complaint warrant will still need to be arraigned in court.
