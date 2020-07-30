On Saturday July 25, 2020, as Sheriff Paul Hays was on patrol in Northern Jackson County, Charles Jason Holtz, 41, who lives in Berea, KY was located on Williams Hollow. Sheriff Hays investigation led to the arrest of Jason Holtz for Public Intoxication, Trafficking in Controlled Substances >2grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and several traffic offenses. Sheriff Hays seized approximately two and one-half ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine, $4170.00 in cash and a 2012 Dodge Challenger. Jason Holtz is currently lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center under a $50,000 cash bond.
Holtz Arrested on Drug Charges
- Jerry Sparks, Co-Editor/Senior Reporter In Collaboration with the JC Sheriff’s Office
-
- Updated
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- ARH announces no regular visitation at hospitals in wake of COVID-19 increase
- Bell County up to 258 COVID cases
- Drive Through Health Department Testing Ended Tuesday
- Governor Beshear Vows to Get ‘Tougher’ on Covid-19
- Governor Beshear Vows to Get ‘Tougher’ on Covid-19
- With virus still active, Kentucky has 619 new cases, 5 deaths reported
- Cumberland Valley District Health Department Reports 5th COVID-19 Related Death in Clay County
- Covid-19 Update for Lee County - July 21, 2020
- Covid Update for Owsley County - July 21, 2020
- No COVID cases in Bell Co. Jail
Latest News
- So Many Bad Things in Such a Short Time
- Health Department Reports One New COVID-19 Case and One Hospitalized in Jackson County Today
- Brown Arrested During Chaos on Mildred Road
- Holtz Arrested on Drug Charges
- Kidnapping and Robbery on Mildred Road – All Suspects Apprehended
- Audit of Jackson County Fiscal Court for FY 2018-2019
- Judge’s Report for July 29, 2020
- Kentucky COVID-19 Numbers Still High but May be Stabilizing
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing Teen Alert! Jackson County
- Kidnapping and Robbery on Mildred Road – One Suspect Still On the Loose
- Murder Scene Leaves Veteran Law Enforcement Officials Shaken
- UPDATE: Fugitive Home Invasion Suspect Has Been Arrested!!
- Man Hunt underway in the Tyner Community
- KY Fish and Wildlife Investigating Drowning Death of Local Woman
- Preliminary Findings in KSP Death Investigation Indicate No Foul Play Involved
- Remembering: We are Better Because They Existed
- BOIL WATER ADVISORY
- Jackson County Man Arrested in Laurel County with 2 lbs of Methamphetamine
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.