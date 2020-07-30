On Saturday July 25, 2020, as Sheriff Paul Hays was on patrol in Northern Jackson County, Charles Jason Holtz, 41, who lives in Berea, KY was located on Williams Hollow. Sheriff Hays investigation led to the arrest of Jason Holtz for Public Intoxication, Trafficking in Controlled Substances >2grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and several traffic offenses.  Sheriff Hays seized approximately two and one-half ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine, $4170.00 in cash and a 2012 Dodge Challenger.  Jason Holtz is currently lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center under a $50,000 cash bond.   

