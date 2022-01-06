Last Thursday, the GOP leaders of the Kentucky House of Representatives revealed their plan to re-do the state's legislative districts. At the end of last week was the first time the public got to see the re-drawn House map, which reflects the population shifts determined by the latest Census. District boundaries were proposed to expand or shrink to reflect population changes as revealed by the 2020 Census data.
The entirety of Jackson County falls within the 89th District (which also includes a few precincts in Madison County and Laurel County). State Representative Timmy Truett was elected at the end of 2021 through a special election to represent this district after former Representative Robert Goforth resigned while under investigation for domestic assault.
The proposed redistricting would substantially change the boundaries of the 89th District. The entirety of Jackson County would remain in the district. However, the proposal sees the district losing some of the precincts in Madison and Laurel. Most significantly, the 89th District would expand to include all of Lee County and Wolfe County.
89th District State Representative Truett commented, “Yes, the 89th district does change quite a bit. I lose some precincts in both Madison and Laurel counties but do pick up Lee and Wolfe. So, if this passes I will now cover 5 different counties. I hate to lose any constituents in both Laurel and Madison because they supported me so well in my special election. However, I am also excited about the opportunity to represent both Lee and Wolfe counties. These two new counties are very similar to us here in JC, so I can fight for resources that will help the entire district and region. There is still a lot of work that has to be done before this proposal becomes law but I am excited and know that God’s will will be done.”
House Speaker David Osborne reported that while the map makes a lot of changes, he believes it keeps communities intact and creates more compact districts. So, he stands by their work. "We would draw a thoughtful map that complied with every legal and constitutional requirement, and I believe we did that," said Osborne. "Certainly, there will be second-guessing into all of it. But, I think it's a map that we can be proud of."
Osborne said one of the key changes includes expanding the number of majority-minority districts from two to four. These are districts in which the majority of voters are minorities.
Democrats in leadership positions criticized the GOP for revealing their plan this late in the process. "I think what we have witnessed here today is an attempt at fake transparency," said House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins. "I think it is by design that these maps were dropped today - on a state holiday - when there is no nonpartisan staff here to interpret them."
Osborne said the goal is to pass the maps by January 8th. That tight turnaround means the public will only have a few days to look at and analyze the proposed maps. The Senate has yet to reveal its map proposal and the congressional map proposal.
In order to accommodate redistricting prior to the next election it will have to be approved during the 2022 General Assembly, which starts Jan. 4, and in advance of the May 2022 primary elections. Republicans are expected to move back the Jan. 7 filing deadline for candidates. According to Tres Watson, a former spokesman for the Republican Party of Kentucky, legislators are expected to expedite the process and get a bill pushing back the filing deadline passed as soon as the session begins on Jan. 4. Angela Billings, spokesman for Senate Majority Leadership, said the intention is for the deadline to be extended before the end of day on Jan. 7.
Republicans hold veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. If their caucuses stay together, they would have complete control over approval of new legislative maps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.