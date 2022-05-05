James Hubbard, 36, of Tyner, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts for arraignment on charges stemming from a complaint filed by Amanda Vasich in April 27, 2022. In the complaint (E05510004233369) Vasich alleges that on April 26, 2022 Hubbard unlawfully: threatened to commit a crime likely to result in death or serious injury to another person or likely to result in substantial property damage to another person when he threatened to “beat her brains out” and stating “I will split your g*dd*mn wig”. Hubbard also allegedly threatened a person he believes to be a participant in a legal process in an attempt to influence, the testimony, vote, decision, or opinion of that participant when stood behind her in Family Court, telling Vasich to “dry it up” and she better not talk and it was all her fault. The complaint warrant alleges that Hubbard committed two crimes: 1) terroristic threatening, 3rd degree & 2) intimidating a participant in a legal process.
Deputy Bobby Edwards executed the arrest warrant the next day and Hubbard was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with those crimes. At the arraignment on Monday Hubbard entered a plea of “not guilty” on all charges. Judge Roberts scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 09, 2022. Hubbard remains in custody under a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance. As in all cases at this stage in the judicial process, the defendant is assumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
Hubbard allegedly committed these most recent crimes after pleading guilty and being released from jail on a conditional discharge in connection with assaulting his father. In March 2022 Hubbard appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday for arraignment on charges of domestic violence. This earlier court appearance was required after Deputy Christian Collins received a complaint from the Jackson County Dispatch on Sunday evening (March 13, 2022) of a possible domestic violence situation at a residence located along US Hwy 421 approximately 3 miles south of Tyner, KY.
Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Collins made contact with Mr. Melvin Hubbard. Deputy Collins noted in the uniform citation that Mr. Hubbard had an observable injury to his left eye. When asked about the injury, Mr. Hubbard stated that his son, James Hubbard, had struck him with his fist in Mr. Hubbard’s left eye.
James Hubbard was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with assault 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury). During the arraignment on Monday, James Hubbard entered a plea of “not guilty”. The court determined that James Hubbard represented a “danger to self or others” and set a $10,000 cash bond. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for March 21, 2022. During this pre-trial conference Hubbard entered a “guilty” plea and was sentenced to 365 days in jail. Judge Roberts counted the 8 days served toward the sentence and released Hubbard on a conditional discharge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.