Derrick Hurst, 33, of Tyner, KY appeared in District Court on Monday for arraignment before Judge Allen B. Roberts. Hurst was arrested by Sheriff Paul Hays on December 10, 2021 when the Sheriff executed an arrest warrant that was generated by a complaint (Case #21-F-00123) obtained by Matthew Ingram. Sheriff Hays reported that when he arrived at the Tyner residence to execute the arrest warrant, Hurst answered the door and submitted to arrest without incident.
The complaint alleges that on September 06, 2021 Hurst destroyed/damaged property causing pecuniary loss of $850.00 or more when he damaged Ingram’s car by taking a rock and throwing it at the back glass causing it to break. In addition, the complaint alleges that Hurst then, “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life”, wantonly engaged in conduct that created a substantial danger or serious physical injury to another person, when he pursued Ingram’s automobile in another automobile and shot a firearm three (3) times at Ingram’s vehicle, resulting in two (2) bullet holes in the trunk of Ingram’s car.
Hurst has been charged with criminal mischief, 2nd degree and wanton endangerment, 1st degree. Hurst entered a plea of “not guilty” to all the charges during the arraignment on Monday. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for December 20, 2021. Hurst remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center being held on a $10,000 cash bond while he awaits his next court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.