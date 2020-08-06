Sean McKinney

Sean McKinney

 On August 01, 2020 at approximately 10:57 PM, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 311 Lunsford Hollow Road in reference to a armed intruder in the residence. The homeowner, stated a male subject entered the residence armed with a large screw driver and a hammer and was threatening them. According to the uniform citation, the home invader stated that he “would bash their heads in if they called the police.” Before units arrived, the homeowner, David Stephens, tackled the subject, disarmed him, and managed to hold him down until units arrived on scene, at which time he was taken into custody. This home invader was identified as Sean McKinney, 39, also of Lunsford Hollow Road. McKinney has been charged with Burglary 1st degree and lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center. McKinney appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for arraignment on Monday, August 03, 2020where he netered a “not guilty” plea. The court determined that McKinney was both a danger to self or others and also represented a flight risk. He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting his next scheduled court appearance. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for August 10, 2020. The investigation is being conducted by the Jackson Co Sheriff’s Office.

Tags

Recommended for you