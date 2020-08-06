On August 01, 2020 at approximately 10:57 PM, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 311 Lunsford Hollow Road in reference to a armed intruder in the residence. The homeowner, stated a male subject entered the residence armed with a large screw driver and a hammer and was threatening them. According to the uniform citation, the home invader stated that he “would bash their heads in if they called the police.” Before units arrived, the homeowner, David Stephens, tackled the subject, disarmed him, and managed to hold him down until units arrived on scene, at which time he was taken into custody. This home invader was identified as Sean McKinney, 39, also of Lunsford Hollow Road. McKinney has been charged with Burglary 1st degree and lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center. McKinney appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for arraignment on Monday, August 03, 2020where he netered a “not guilty” plea. The court determined that McKinney was both a danger to self or others and also represented a flight risk. He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting his next scheduled court appearance. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for August 10, 2020. The investigation is being conducted by the Jackson Co Sheriff’s Office.
“I’ll Bash Your Head In if You Call the Police”
- Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter In collaboration with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
-
- Updated
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update - 8/5/20
- Life in Quarantine with COVID-19
- Letter to the Editor: Give Our Community a Voice, Respond to the 2020 Census
- ARH announces no regular visitation at hospitals in wake of COVID-19 increase
- Bell County up to 258 COVID cases
- Drive Through Health Department Testing Ended Tuesday
- Governor Beshear Vows to Get ‘Tougher’ on Covid-19
- Governor Beshear Vows to Get ‘Tougher’ on Covid-19
- With virus still active, Kentucky has 619 new cases, 5 deaths reported
- Cumberland Valley District Health Department Reports 5th COVID-19 Related Death in Clay County
Latest News
- Armadillos Make their Way into Jackson County
- JCPS Teachers Express their Opinion(s) & Concerns Regarding Reopening Plan
- Case Against Rep. Robert Goforth Waived to Grand Jury
- “I’ll Bash Your Head In if You Call the Police”
- Dollar General Store Armed Robber Arrested
- Farris VanWinkle Appears in Court for Preliminary Hearing on Murder Charge
- Potential Hostage Situation Turns into an Arrest for Drug Related Charges
- Try a Little Kindness
Most Popular
Articles
- UpDate to Breaking News!! Law Enforcement Responding to A Possible Kidnapping on Hwy 587
- Brown Arrested During Chaos on Mildred Road
- Missing Teen Alert! Jackson County
- So Many Bad Things in Such a Short Time
- The Briar Philosopher - Forever Young
- Health Department Reports Three New Cases of COVID-19 for Jackson County; Two Hospitalizations
- Kidnapping and Robbery on Mildred Road – All Suspects Apprehended
- COVID Update for the Jackson County, Clay County and Rockcastle County
- Who’s Pulling The Strings?
- Tyner Man Involved in Accident and Arrested for DUI & other Drug Related Charges
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.