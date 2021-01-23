Over the past four years the country has witnessed the President of the United States twice being impeached. For political critics the use of this political tool has gained popularity in lieu of censure or standard criminal prosecution. It seems like the country is catching “impeachment fever”. As a result of citizen’s petitions Kentucky Legislators are now considering two cases of impeachment in Frankfort.
Last week Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne reported that the House of Representatives will send a citizens’ petition calling for the impeachment of 89th District State Rep. Robert Goforth, R-East Bernstadt, to the same committee considering a petition to impeach Gov. Andy Beshear. The impeachment committee investigating the merits of these petitions had their first meeting late Wednesday afternoon. The panel consists of four Republicans and three Democrats. They indicated they will invite the governor to respond in writing to the petition against him by January 22. The petitioners will then have time to reply. Neither document will be made public by the committee until it meets again on Jan. 27. The committee also noted that petitioners must pay for the cost of the proceeding if their petition is rejected.
A group of four citizens filed the impeachment petition against the governor. Osborne, R-Prospect, reported that the Kentucky Constitution required him to form an impeachment committee to investigate whether Beshear, a Democrat, committed any impeachable offenses when he issued restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Beshear has said there are “zero grounds” for impeachment and criticized the men who filed the petition, claiming some of them have made social media posts and taken other actions aimed at terrorizing him and his family. “I understand the speaker’s position that the law requires they form a committee,” Beshear said. “But going anywhere on it would be trying to undo a valid election.”
The impeachment petition filed against 89th District State Representative Robert Goforth was filed by eight of Goforth’s constituents in Madison County, following his reelection last November despite the charges already coming before a judge. The petition states that Goforth be impeached for “breach of public trust, felonious acts of violence upon women, abuse of office and state property, and other misfeasance and malfeasance.”
Rep. Goforth, was indicted in September on charges of assault and strangulation. He is accused of using an Ethernet cable to strangle his wife while his kids were home. The charges are still pending, though his wife has asked that they be dropped. Goforth handily won reelection in November with 70.8 percent of the vote.
Under the 'Abuse of office and personal and financial gain' section of the petition of impeachment, it refers to a mailer, allegedly sent out by Goforth's wife, to voters across his district. "Nowhere on the letter or envelope is the requisite disclaimer or 'paid for by' notice," the petition states. "The mailer went out to voters all across his Legislative District. This is a clear and obvious attempt by a State Legislator to use a plea from his abused spouse to influence the judge and prosecutor, contaminate the jury pool and impact the outcome."
Rep. Gorforth told reporters that he received the petition, but was focused on the work of the session. "The voters of my district overwhelmingly re-elected me last November despite a nearly constant assault upon my character. I am focused on the work of this session that the people who sent me here expect me to fulfill," he told reporters. "Any citizen can submit a petition such as was delivered today targeting me against any elected officials. I expect we will see a variety of frivolous petitions filed against officeholders in both parties considering the amped up political climate we are currently in."
Impeachment petitions may, indeed, become more common in the future. One of the petitioners against Beshear, Jacob Clark, warned that the process would be used a lot more now that people know it exists. “The process can be done on any elected official in the state,” Clark said. “Now that we know about this, people are going to see this a lot more from the liberty crowd.”
There is talk among some Democrats of filing an impeachment petition against Attorney General Daniel Cameron over his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.
Osborne said he was not concerned about receiving multiple petitions for impeachment. “If they’re properly executed, we will deal with them in a similar manner,” Osborne said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.