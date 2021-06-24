The grand jury has returned an indictment against four Jackson County residents associated with an attempted theft in McKee that happened in February 2021.
According to Sheriff Paul Hays and documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk (Indictment # 21-CR-00028), Ronald Lewis, 44, of McKee, Ky, Jerry (Bubby) Moore, 46, of McKee, KY, Darrell Isaacs, 18, of McKee, KY, and Kateisha Tillery, 27, of Tyner, KY entered a building owned by Jerry Wayne Dalton on South Ky 89 in McKee on or around February 23, 2021 at around 4:00 A M. There they allegedly stole an air tank and wood splitter.
While they were there, a neighbor, James Cody heard the sound of their vehicle and drove to the scene where he discovered the theft. Suddenly two vehicles (a Jeep Cherokee and an Oldsmobile Bravado) rapidly drove away from the scene narrowly missing Cody and his vehicle and damaging a chain link fence in the process. All four were arrested and lodged in the Jackson Co Detention Center.
The indictment lists 10 different charges for the four defendants.
Kateisha Tillery was charged with Criminal Complicity to Commit Burglary, 3rd degree when she allegedly agreed, aided, counseled or attempted to aid Ronald Lewis, Jerry Moore, and Darrell Isaacs when they committed the offense of Burglary, 3rd degree. Tillery was also charged with Criminal Complicity to Commit Theft by Unlawful Taking over $500 when she assisted the other three defendants while they stole a wood splitter, air tanks, a bolt cutter and a large pipe wrench. Moore and Tillery were charged with Criminal Mischief, second degree for the alleged act of intentionally driving a vehicle through a fence belonging to Jerry Dalton causing damage of more than $500.
Moore, Tillery, and Isaacs were charged with Wanton Endangerment, 1st degree for the alleged act of operating a motor vehicle under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, and wantonly creating a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to James Cody.
Ronald Lewis was charged with Possession of Burglar’s tools when allegedly possessed tools commonly used to commit burglaries.
Moore, Isaacs, and Lewis were each charged with Burglary, 3rd degree by allegedly unlawfully entering a building owned by Jerry Dalton with the intent to commit a crime therein. They each were also charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking over $500 when they took the property of Jerry Dalton.
Jerry Moore was charged with the offense of being a persistent felony offender, 2nd degree. Moore had been convicted earlier when he, being more than 18 years of age, was convicted in Jackson County Circuit Court (Case # 16-CR-00069) for trafficking in a controlled substance. Moore was sentenced to five (5) years on November 08, 2017 for this prior conviction. He was also convicted for bail jumping (Case # 17-CR-00021) in Circuit Court and sentenced to one (1) year on November 08, 2017. Moore had also been convicted for trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Case #16-CR-00079) and sentenced to three (3) years on November 08, 2017.
Kateisha Tillery was also charged with being a persistent felony offender, 2nd degree. Tillery (being more that 18 years of age) was convicted in Circuit Court (Case #17-CR-002-001) for possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, and sentenced to two (2) years on May 03, 2018.
Jerry Moore was charged with Criminal Mischief, 2nd degree, when he allegedly intentionally caused damage of more than $500 to a building owned by Jerry Dalton. According to the Jackson County Detention Center JailTracker, Moore is also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine). According to JailTracker, Moore is being held on a $75,000 cash bond for the drug charge and a $10,000 cash bond for the burglary charge.
UPDATE: Ronald Lewis and Kateisha Tillery were arrested and booked into the Jackson County Detention Center on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Each is being held on a $75,000 cash bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.