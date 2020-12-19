Cassondra Jackson, 37, of McKee, Ky appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday. Jackson was arrested on December 02, 2020 by Deputy Zack Bryant and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (<2 gms methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, and possession of marijuana.
According to the uniform citation filed for the arrest by Deputy Bryant, he was patrolling Williams Hollow Road when Deputy Isaacs made a traffic stop in the area when Jackson exited a vehicle parked in a driveway and walked over to make contact with Deputy Bryant. As Jackson was getting a cigarette out of a pack Deputy Bryant smelled marijuana. Deputy Bryant asked where the marijuana smell was coming from and Jackson volunteered the information that there was marijuana inside the cigarette pack.
Upon examinations Deputy Bryant discovered a marijuana “roach” inside the cigarette pack. He asked her for permission to search the car she just exited and she granted him permission. Upon examination Deputy Bryant discovered several ziplock style baggies and a scale near the center console in plain view. There was also a purse in the passenger seat with a pill bottle inside. The pill bottle had a ziplock baggie rolled up inside it. After opening up the pill bottle and looking inside the baggie, Deputy Bryant discovered approximately 5.8 gms (bag weight included) of a white crystalline substance believed to be crystal meth. Further searching led to the discovery of a bag of marijuana and a bag of marijuana “roaches” inside a tin “Deluxe Playing Cards” can. Deputy Bryant also discovered a blue tube with a baggie inside containing what appeared to be crystal meth as well. Also inside the purse was a wallet containing $416 and an ID belonging to Jackson.
At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, the court determined that probable cause had been found and bound the case to the grand jury. Jackson was ordered to appear in Circuit Court on April 06, 2021 to answer any indictment handed down by the grand jury. Jackson is being held in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $20,000 cash bond while awaiting her next court appearance.
