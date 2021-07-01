Jackson County Little League All Stars 12U

Those chosen to represent Jackson County 12U Fastpitch Softball are as follows: Lydia Abner, Emma Carl, Aubrey Estridge (not pictured), Kady Fee, Delanie Hays, Ella-Grace Sallee, Sadie Seals, Dailee Sullivan, Clara Tincher, Sadie Turner, and Berkli Young!

Jackson County has eleven (11) talented ladies representing them this week at the South Laurel Little League field in the Regional All-Star Tournament. Their first game is scheduled for Tuesday, June 29th at 6:00 PM. 

Other upcoming games will be posted on the Jackson County Little League Facebook page. Please come out and support these talented young ladies. 

GOOD LUCK!!!

