The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, EMS/Ambulance service and 911 Dispatch have upgraded to cutting edge technology. Each of the agencies are now utilizing a Computer-Aided Dispatch system. This cutting-edge technology cost $104,087.30 (funds via a grant from the 911 Services Board) and will improve the efficiency of the services provided by all these agencies.
Sheriff Hays is thrilled with the technology. “Now dispatch can track us in real time and guide us directly to the scene of the call or emergency. Once we arrive at the scene we can access pertinent data from our mobile terminal in the cruiser where before we had to relay information to dispatch or KSP and let them access the data for us. We can enter a field report or edit an existing report while at the scene instead of waiting until we return. This will help us tremendously,” said Sheriff Hays. The ability to track an ambulance in real-time and direct them to the residence or location of an emergency call could save time and lives.
Jody Britton, Jackson County 911 Supervisor and County Information Technology (IT) Director has been in charge of getting the system operational. Briton explained, “Computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems are utilized by dispatchers, call- takers, and 911 operators to prioritize and record incident calls, identify the status and location of responders in the field, and effectively dispatch responder personnel. Emergency responders in the field can receive messages initiated by CAD systems via their mobile data terminals (MDTs), radios, and cell phones. CAD systems may also interface with a geographic information system (GIS), an automatic vehicle location (AVL) system, a caller identification (ID) system, logging recorders, and various databases. A unified CAD (UCAD) system interfaces with multiple agencies and/or computer systems that serve law enforcement, fire, and EMS and provides communication across multiple agencies and jurisdictions. This system will improve everyone’s ability to provide these related services to the residents of our county.”
Various local, state, and Federal criminal justice databases can interface with CAD systems for relevancy to response and may include data from: a license plate reader (LPR) system; a jail management system (JMS); the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS); and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
Typically, when a dispatcher receives a call, the CAD system displays the location of the caller, and the dispatcher can log additional information relevant to the incident. The dispatcher contacts the appropriate agency and closest available personnel to respond via two-way radio, phone, and/or MDT. The response status to the call is logged by the dispatcher from start to finish. Logging recorders can store information such as call time and duration for later retrieval.
A CAD system also provides information to the dispatch center, including:
● Log on/log off times of emergency personnel;
● Time stamping of all communications;
● Case numbers for investigations;
● Assignments of emergency personnel; and
● Incident reports and archives.
Systems can continuously update and verify information and facilitate recommendations by the dispatcher regarding the closest available and most qualified responder (e.g., sending a HAZMAT responder to an environmental incident or a K-9 unit to a narcotics search).
EMT’s will be able to provide better medical care more efficiently. Law enforcement will be able to serve the public better and safer. The court system will be able to provide due process to potential defendants better as well as adjudicate cases more efficiently with a higher quality of evidence provided from law enforcement.
A CAD system manages information from many other responder systems to optimize the dispatch of responder personnel. The size and complexity of the CAD system are determined by the needs and requirements of the agency and the existing systems that the agency would like to integrate. CAD implementation involves installation of servers, computers, and software, as well as connection to a variety of other existing systems. CAD systems are usually
located in a central dispatch office or public safety answering point (PSAP). With the support of dispatchers, CAD servers communicate with call center computers/phones, cell phones, MDTs installed in vehicles, two -way radios, and fax servers. This provides dispatchers and field personnel multiple communication options.
The majority of CAD systems can incorporate information from the following systems: records management systems (RMSs), GIS, AVL, and caller ID. RMS provides data relevant to the current service call. GIS provides numerous types of geographical and geospatial data; AVL pinpoints the location of response vehicles, which allows the CAD system to help determine the most suitable unit for response; and caller ID verifies the exact location of an incoming call and/or incident.
