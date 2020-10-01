Members of the Jackson County community gathered in support of law enforcement last Saturday. Gathering at McKee Baptist Church, a large crowd of people showed up for a six-hour-long event that included musical performances, food vendors, a horse stable and a dunk booth. They said it was their mission to show that one police officer’s mistake does not define an entire organization.
“It’s very unfair to those that are doing their job and those that are really sacrificing and laying it all on the line to protect citizens," Jackson County judge-executive Shane Gabbard reported. "It’s very frustrating when you see them getting disrespected so bad.”
Seeing the turnout, Jackson County Sheriff Paul Hays says he could not help but feel thankful.
"Wow! What a great day for law enforcement in Jackson County Saturday September 26th! A group of people who support Law Enforcement sponsored a Back The Blue event in McKee from noon until 6:00 PM. It was such a great event with good food, great music, a dunking booth and corn hole games. Hundreds of people attended to show their support. We all had a great time and our entire law enforcement team was overjoyed with the support. Thank you all for bringing hope back to law enforcement. Even in these difficult times, Jackson county is a great place to live. It gives me hope when I see the people that are coming here and showing support for law enforcement in general," Hays reported. "Not just for the Sheriff’s Office, for the state police, all local law enforcement officers.”
