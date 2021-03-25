The older fans of Jackson County basketball paused this week to remember an individual that selflessly dedicated himself to the student athletes of this county. The younger fans missed getting to know a true gentleman that carried himself with dignity who was faithful and loyal to the Generals. On December 08th, 2009 the Jackson County Boys Alumni Association (JCBAA) selected four members to the Generals Hall of Fame. Among those selected was Ernie Holt. (The JCBAA is composed of past players, coaches, scorekeepers and others that have worked or played for the boys varsity program in the past). The inductees were honored and presented with plaques that hang near the gymnasium of the Jackson County High School. Many individuals have made significant contributions to the JCHS Generals Boys Varsity Basketball program. However, none were any more deserving than the four selected as inaugural members, including Ernie Holt.
Mr. Ernie Holt served as the team statistician and scorekeeper from the first year of the JCHS 1967 through 1999. He worked for several years prior to that helping the team at the old McKee High School. Mr. Holt’s 33 years of service at the JCHS and his earlier work at the McKee High School was remarkable. Almost 40 years of service and all of it done as a volunteer out of love and dedication to the program! He traveled with the team to the away games and always conducted himself as a gentleman with a quiet dignity and pride. For forty years he represented our home teams and our community with excellence and dedication. He was truly devoted to the kids and to the program. He cried when he was told he was being recognized as a member of the General’s Hall of Fame.
Although Ernie Holt never played organized basketball, he often played in pickup games and earned a reputation as an excellent shooter. Friends and colleagues recall Ernie hitting 102 free throws in a row at the high school during a school break. He could have hit more but the bell rang for classes to resume. When interviewed prior to receiving his Hall of Fame induction, Holt recalled hitting 108 in a row on a barnyard court at his rural home. After retirement Holt kept up with the team(s) by listening to the games on the radio. “I practically lived in the gym for many years,” Holt said. “I did it because I liked the kids and I liked being around the game,” he said.
Let us pause and remember a gentle man that dedicated himself to the service of our children. He was a role model for dedication, respect, loyalty, and all the noble attributes that team sports can teach. Thank you Mr. Holt. You will always be remembered.
