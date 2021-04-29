The Jackson County Board of Education held their regular monthly meeting on April 20, 2021. They considered a number of items on the agenda. Among them were:
- Approval for Jackson County Public Schools to Participate in the Supplemental School Year Program as Provided for in Senate Bill 128
- Approval to Discuss/Award the 2021-2022 Annual Bids
- Approval to Advertise for Annual Bids for 2021-2022 School Year
- Approval of the JCPS Summer Success Academy Framework Plan
- Approval to Allow Jackson County Public Schools to Apply to KDE for a Virtual Learning Program for the 2021-2022 School Year and to Complete Any Needed Assurances
- Approval of the Statement of Authority for the Jackson County Public School System Food Service Program
- Approval to Declare the Following as Surplus Property
- Approval of 2021-2022 Non-Traditional Instructional Day Renewal Application, Pending KDE Review and Approval
- Approval of Jackson County (271) Public School District ESSER II Assurances
- Approval to Participate in University of Michigan Institute Monitoring the Future Program
- Approval of 2021 Summer Feeding Program
- Approval of the NSLP Indirect Cost, Procurement Certification and the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) Eligibility Criteria and Pre-Implementation Steps
- Approval of the Dual Credit Memorandum of Agreement Between Somerset Community College and Jackson County School District for the 2021-2022 School Year
- Approval to Allow Walgreens to Administer Covid-19 Vaccinations to Students 16 years of age and Older (Strictly on a Volunteer Basis)
- Approval to Establish/Re-Establish Positions
- Approval of Fundraisers
Information supplied by Superintendent Mike Smith indicated that all items on the Agenda passed unanimously, 5-0.
Concerning Senate Bill 128: Jackson County Public Schools is currently accepting requests for the Supplemental School Year Program, through May 1, 2021.
Regarding the 2021-2022 Non-Traditional Instructional Day Renewal Application: JCPS will apply for up to ten (10) days for inclement weather, sickness, etc., for the upcoming school year. NTI for the upcoming school year will utilize the Virtual Learning Platform.
The Summer Feeding Program will be from June 7th through July 16, 2021 at multiple sites around the county, as done in the past.
And regarding approval to allow Walgreens to Administer Covid-19 Vaccinations to Students 16 years of age and Older (Strictly on a Volunteer Basis): Jackson County Public Schools does not endorse or sponsor this. We are simply working with Walgreens to make the vaccine available to students who are 16 years of age or older. This is not in any way required by the board and is entirely student/parent/guardian choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.