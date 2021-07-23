The Jackson County Board of Education meets this week taking steps to get all the schools in the Jackson County Public School District ready for the upcoming school year. At the top of their list this week is the review and approval of the Jackson County School’s “Re-Opening Plan”. In addition to the regular items that need addressed will be how the district will approach COVID-19 protocols. There are a number of other items that will be addressed including:
- Approval of the Interagency Agreement with the Community Action Council for South Central Head Start for the 2021-2022 School Year
- Approval of Construction Documents Per Cooperative Purchase for the Jackson County Middle School Safety Vestibule Project (BG 21-296) and Authorization to Submit to KDE for Review and Approval
- Approval of the Agreement Between the Jackson County Board of Education and Jackson County Sheriff's Department to Provide a School Resource Officer (SRO)
- Approval of the 2021-2022 Southeast South Central Educational Cooperative Membership Dues
- Approval of Student/Staff Handbooks for Each School for the 2021-2022 School Year
- Approval to Renew Digital Programming for the 2021-2022 School Year
- Approval of the 2021-2022 Read to Achieve (RTA) District Assurances
- Approval of Community Education Grant for the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year
- Approval to Pay 2021-2022 KSBA Membership Dues
- Approval of the Technology Surplus Inventory List
- Approval of the JCPS Procurement Plan for the Child Nutrition Program
- Approval of Second Reading of the KSBA 2021 Policy Update #44 and Administrative Procedure Update #25
- Approval of the 2021-2022 Memorandum of Agreement Between Jackson County Board of Education and Berea College GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) Partnership Grant
- Approval to Establish/Re-Establish Positions
- Approval of Fundraisers
- Approval of the Superintendent's Evaluation Summary
