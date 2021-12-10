Deeds 11/30/21 – 12/06/21
Albro, Brenda Kay, Albro, Kenneth, Hillard, Carolyn, Hillard, John, Hillard, Eric, Garcia, Beverly, Hillard, Billy Ray, Hillard, Cathy, & Hillard, Sarah to Stump, Dwight & Stump, Lisa
The Nature Conservancy to Wilder, Earnest Edward & Wilder, Beverly
Garner, Irene Davidson to Evans, Robert & Evans, Tonya
Coyle, Rex & Coyle, Ruby to Coyle, Rex, Coyle, Ruby, Coyle, Alan, & Coyle, Logan
Lynch, William to Lynch, Judy
Parsons, Debra & Parsons, Debbie to Craft, Edward Gene & Craft, Tonia
Isaacs, Larry N. & Isaacs, Carol J to Isaacs, Joshua Brandon
Isaacs, Larry N. & Isaacs, Carol J to Isaacs, Larry N. & Isaacs, Carol J
Dalton, Delmar & Dalton, Sharon to Dalton, Lora
Todd, Sherry, Todd, Steve, Todd, Pamela, & Todd, Carol to Parsons, Dale
Truett, Betty Irene to Truett, James Vernon, Reck, Glenda Sue, Martin, Glenda Sue & Truett, Roger Lee
Akemon, Andrew Scott & Akemon, Haley to Newman, Dominic & Jones, Joana Garcia
Montgomery, Ann M. to Dao, Benjamin K
Perna, Chycaria & Perna, David to Rettsburg, Doug
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.