Deeds
Dalton, Delmar & Dalton, Sharon to Dalton, Lora
Perna Chycaria & Perna, David to Rettburg, Doug
Montgomery, Ann M. to Dao, Benjamin K.
Akemon, Andrew Scott & Akemon, Haley to Newman, Dominic & Jones, Joana Garcia
Truett, Betty Irene to Truett, James Vernon, Reck, Glenda Sue, Martin, Glenda Sue, & Truett, Roger Lee
Todd, Sherry, Todd, Steve, Todd, Pamela & Todd, Carol to Parsons, Dale
Ford-Garcia, Jessica Marie, Garcia, Jessica Marie Ford, & Garcia, Maria Delores to Gibson, Michael David
Vaughn, Doug & Vaughn, Betty to Bonham, Clayton C F Jr., & Bonham, Cynthia S.
Bond, Jerry & Bond, Betty Lou to Bond, Gwenda M & Bond, Parker
Bond, Jerry & Bond, Betty Lou to Bond, Gwenda M
Bond, Jerry & Bond, Betty Lou to Bond, Jerry Brian
Harrison, Scott, MGM Collection Agency Inc, & Kentucky Employers Mutual Insurance to Marks Properties
Creech Kattie (Estate), Creech Katie (Estate), unknown heirs, Adkins, Randy, Adkins, Randall, Evans, Tonya, Brewer, Rhonda Lynn, Division of Unemployment Insurance, Asset Acceptance LLC, Capital One Services, INC, Daniel Boone Community Action Agency to Marks Properties
Mason, Joey & Mason, Casey to Asher, Daniel, & Asher, Lena
Kelley, Carlos to Day, Dale
Sandlin, Keith & Sandlin, Angel to Hayes, Marjorie J. & Hayes, Ronald M.
Bisher, Sara to Hayes, Marjorie J.
Bisher, Todd to Hayes, Ronald M.
Hager, Thomas & Hager, Shannon to Hayes, Marjorie J. & Hayes, Ronald M.
Sandlin, Marty & Sandlin, Cheryl to Hayes, Marjorie J. & Hayes, Ronald M.
Mason, Laura to Hayes, Marjorie J. & Hayes, Ronald M.
Sandlin, Bryan to Hayes, Marjorie J. & Hayes, Ronald M.
Apple Valley Properties, LLC to Eversole, Barbara & Smith, Mike
Herbel, Jessica Rose, Herbal, Jessice Rose, & Herbel, Leo Brian to Herbel, Jessica Rose, & Herbel, Leo Brian
Spurlock, Edward Jr. & Spurlock, Leslie Amber to Spurlock, Leslie Amber
Parsons, Debra & Parsons, Debbie to Craft, Eugene (Life Estate Only), Parsons, Debra & Parsons, Debbie
