Deeds

 Dalton, Delmar & Dalton, Sharon to Dalton, Lora

Perna Chycaria & Perna, David to Rettburg, Doug

Montgomery, Ann M. to Dao, Benjamin K.

Akemon, Andrew Scott & Akemon, Haley to Newman, Dominic & Jones, Joana Garcia

Truett, Betty Irene to Truett, James Vernon, Reck, Glenda Sue, Martin, Glenda Sue, & Truett, Roger Lee

Todd, Sherry, Todd, Steve, Todd, Pamela & Todd, Carol to Parsons, Dale

Ford-Garcia, Jessica Marie, Garcia, Jessica Marie Ford, & Garcia, Maria Delores to Gibson, Michael David

Vaughn, Doug & Vaughn, Betty to Bonham, Clayton C F Jr., & Bonham, Cynthia S.

Bond, Jerry & Bond, Betty Lou to Bond, Gwenda M & Bond, Parker

Bond, Jerry & Bond, Betty Lou to Bond, Gwenda M

Bond, Jerry & Bond, Betty Lou to Bond, Jerry Brian

Harrison, Scott, MGM Collection Agency Inc, & Kentucky Employers Mutual Insurance to Marks Properties

Creech Kattie (Estate), Creech Katie (Estate), unknown heirs, Adkins, Randy, Adkins, Randall, Evans, Tonya, Brewer, Rhonda Lynn, Division of Unemployment Insurance, Asset Acceptance LLC, Capital One Services, INC, Daniel Boone Community Action Agency to Marks Properties

Mason, Joey & Mason, Casey to Asher, Daniel, & Asher, Lena

Kelley, Carlos to Day, Dale

Sandlin, Keith & Sandlin, Angel to Hayes, Marjorie J. & Hayes, Ronald M.

Bisher, Sara to Hayes, Marjorie J.

Bisher, Todd to Hayes, Ronald M.

Hager, Thomas & Hager, Shannon to Hayes, Marjorie J. & Hayes, Ronald M.

Sandlin, Marty & Sandlin, Cheryl to Hayes, Marjorie J. & Hayes, Ronald M.

Mason, Laura to Hayes, Marjorie J. & Hayes, Ronald M.

Sandlin, Bryan to Hayes, Marjorie J. & Hayes, Ronald M.

Apple Valley Properties, LLC to Eversole, Barbara & Smith, Mike

Herbel, Jessica Rose, Herbal, Jessice Rose, & Herbel, Leo Brian to Herbel, Jessica Rose, & Herbel, Leo Brian

Spurlock, Edward Jr. & Spurlock, Leslie Amber to Spurlock, Leslie Amber

Parsons, Debra & Parsons, Debbie to Craft, Eugene (Life Estate Only), Parsons, Debra & Parsons, Debbie

