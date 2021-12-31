Deeds
(12-20-2021 to 12-27-2021)
Pepper, Virginia to Pepper, Virginia (Life Estate), Bowles-Giachino, Sarah Marlene, & Giachino, Sarah Marlene Bowles
Barrett, Ronnie, Barrett, Tami, Barrett, Raymond, Petitt, James, Petitt, Jason, Black, Jamie, Black, Alex, Dawes, Faye, Dawels, Faye, & Dawes, Robert Leon to Crouse, Todd & Crouse, Jessica
Phoenix Products, INC to King, Nicholas, W. & King, Kelly L.
Vanderkooi, Wilma to Vanderkooi, Wilma, Vanderkooi, Victor, & Vanderkooi, Annmarrie
Coffey, Edwin, & Coffey, Sandra to Coffey, Chad & Coffey, Erin
Turner, Darla & Turner, Jack to Rose Nada
Sizemore, Kenneth A., & Sizemore, Jean to Durham, Calvin & Durham, Kevin Jordan
McWhorter, Robert Calvin to McWhorter, Emily Marie
Johnson, Nina, Johnson, Matthew, & Peters, Leslee to Peters, Rhonda
Reams, Rita K. to Gipson, Johnny
Brockman, Charles Eric, & Brockman, Tasha L. to Brockman, Charles Eric, Brockman, Tasha L., Brockman, Billy, Brockman, Patricia
Muenchen, Deborah Lynn Reffett to Muenchen, Kyle Robert
Mathis, Raymond, Mathis Pauline, Jennings, Pat, Jennings, Randy, Nohl, Phyllis, Nohl, Earl, Mathis, Dan, & Mathis, Glenna Kay to Fields, Garrett Ralph
Hays, James H III, Hays, Jim, & Hays, Pamela to J Hays Farming LLC
