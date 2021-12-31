Deeds

(12-20-2021 to 12-27-2021)

Pepper, Virginia to Pepper, Virginia (Life Estate), Bowles-Giachino, Sarah Marlene, & Giachino, Sarah Marlene Bowles

Barrett, Ronnie, Barrett, Tami, Barrett, Raymond, Petitt, James, Petitt, Jason, Black, Jamie, Black, Alex, Dawes, Faye, Dawels, Faye, & Dawes, Robert Leon to Crouse, Todd & Crouse, Jessica

Phoenix Products, INC to King, Nicholas, W. & King, Kelly L.

Vanderkooi, Wilma to Vanderkooi, Wilma, Vanderkooi, Victor, & Vanderkooi, Annmarrie

Coffey, Edwin, & Coffey, Sandra to Coffey, Chad & Coffey, Erin

Turner, Darla & Turner, Jack to Rose Nada

Sizemore, Kenneth A., & Sizemore, Jean to Durham, Calvin & Durham, Kevin Jordan

McWhorter, Robert Calvin to McWhorter, Emily Marie

Johnson, Nina, Johnson, Matthew, & Peters, Leslee to Peters, Rhonda

Reams, Rita K. to Gipson, Johnny

Brockman, Charles Eric, & Brockman, Tasha L. to Brockman, Charles Eric, Brockman, Tasha L., Brockman, Billy, Brockman, Patricia

Muenchen, Deborah Lynn Reffett to Muenchen, Kyle Robert

Mathis, Raymond, Mathis Pauline, Jennings, Pat, Jennings, Randy, Nohl, Phyllis, Nohl, Earl, Mathis, Dan, & Mathis, Glenna Kay to Fields, Garrett Ralph

Hays, James H III, Hays, Jim, & Hays, Pamela to J Hays Farming LLC

