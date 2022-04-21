The National Park Service asking for public input on whether 41 counties (including Jackson County) in eastern Kentucky should be designated as a National Heritage Area known as the Kentucky Wildlands, officials said.
The 90-day comment period runs through June 1, the park service said in a statement. Public meetings on the proposal were held virtually on March 10 and March 15, and comments can be made online.
“Public input is crucial to any study, particularly one covering such a large region,” said Ben West, regional planning manager for the National Park Service.
Congress authorized a study in 2019 to assess whether the region meets the criteria for a National Heritage Area, which is a place where historic, cultural and natural resources form a nationally important landscape with local preservation efforts, the park service said. The study is expected to last through next year.
The study’s findings will be reported to Congress, which will then decide whether to make the designation. The Jackson County Fiscal Court approved a resolution at the April regular monthly meeting supporting the designation of the region as a National Heritage Area.
One of the key features within Jackson County that would make it a good candidate for the National Heritage Area is the presence of the Warrior’s Path.
The Warrior’s Path was one of the Nation’s first interstate trails representing a 12,000-year-old path of Commerce that began on the Atlantic Coast and traveled through the resource rich Kentucky Wildlands (including Jackson County) to the Great Lakes.
The Warrior’s Path, known as Athiamiowee by the Shawnee Tribe, was a game and wildlife trail that was used by the Shawnee, Cherokee, and other American Indians tribes for centuries before pioneers started using the trail in the 18th century. The trail stretches from what is today southeast Tennessee through the Cumberland Gap, through the heart of eastern Kentucky and though Jackson County before ending in southern Ohio.
The Warrior’s Path, was established by Native American warriors who used it primarily as a route of commerce to trade natural resources such as sea shells, precious metal and flint, as well as for communication. The trail extends beyond Kentucky, running all the way from the Great Lakes to Gulf of Mexico.
The Warrior’s Path is currently being redeveloped as a multi-purpose recreational trail from the Cumberland Gap to the Ohio River. Professional planner Russell Clark from the National Park Service Rivers, Trails, & Conservation Assistance Program (RTCA), recently visited with communities along the Warriors Path. The plans for the next few years is to focus on developing or enhancing loop trails alongside the Warrior’s Path, and adding historical markers to indicate the path is nearby. For example, a trail user can park in a small town like McKee and enjoy a few miles of hiking, biking or horseback riding, and learn about the trail via informational markers. Hopes are to develop a Northern field office in Olive Hill and a Southern field office in McKee.
