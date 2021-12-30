In the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19, the CDC announced quarantine and isolation time is now shortened for anyone who tests positive for COVID. What was once a 10-day quarantine is now only five days for people infected with COVID who are asymptomatic, followed by a requirement to wear a mask in public for another five days. The CDC says people who have COVID are most infectious two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
The clock starts the day one's COVID test is positive. At the end of five days, those infected who have no symptoms can return to normal activities but must still wear a mask around others for five more days. If symptoms persist after five days, the CDC says to stay in isolation until the symptoms are gone.
Along with those changes, anyone with the booster who comes in contact with an infected person but doesn’t have symptoms can skip quarantine as long as they wear a mask around others for 10 days. This also applies to those who finished their two-dose vaccine less than six months ago or their Johnson & Johnson shot less than two months ago.
As the Omicron variant causes a surge in COVID cases, health officials say the increased volume of people having to isolate or quarantine threatens the ability for businesses and hospitals to stay open. They're now hoping to keep society running smoothly despite the spike in cases. Health officials say cutting isolation and quarantine does not come without risk, so it's still crucial for everyone to continue wearing their masks.
The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after.
The Cumberland Valley District Health Department released their COVID-19 case updates on Monday from the week of Saturday, December 18th to Friday, December 24th.
Weekly County Updates:
Jackson County
7-Day Incidence Rate = 47.16
Confirmed = 18
Probable = 26
Recovered = 43
New Deaths = 0
Clay County
7-Day Incidence Rate = 36.61
Total Confirmed = 45
Community Confirmed = 45
CCDC (Clay County Detention Center) Confirmed
Probable = 6
Total Recovered = 29
Community Recovered = 29
CCDC Recovered
New Deaths = 0
Rockcastle County
7-Day Incidence Rate = 33.37
Confirmed = 26
Probable = 13
Recovered = 23
New Deaths = 0
The CVDHD will provide their next update on Monday, January 4th,.
State of Kentucky Updates
COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update
Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,764,914
Dec. 25, Cases: 1,946
Dec. 25, Deaths: 34
Dec. 26, Cases: 981
Dec. 26, Deaths: 22
Dec 27 New Cases: 1,342
Dec 27 New Deaths: 17
Dec 27 Positivity Rate: 11.80%
Current Hospitalizations: 1,225
Current Intensive Care Admittances: 348
Currently on Ventilators: 205
The Governor said 62% of all Kentuckians have received at least their first dose, as well as 66% of Kentuckians ages 5 and older and 73% of all Kentucky adults.
During the week ending Dec. 26, Kentucky reported 15,255 new COVID-19 cases and an average positivity rate of 11.35%.
