Judy Schmitt spoke with members of the Jackson County Development Association at their last regular meeting giving them an update on the current growth and future needs of Jackson County Tourism. Despite their incredible dedication and commitment, Jackson County Tourism has grown to the point that it has overwhelmed the volunteers that make up the commission. In order to fully take advantage of the economic opportunities afforded by the tourist attractions in the county it has been recommended by the commission that an experienced professional person be hired. This person would market Jackson County as a multi-faceted tourism destination while at the same time expand informal support for those startup entrepreneurs and small business owners that are taking advantage of the tourism opportunities offered by our beautiful county.
Judy Schmitt wrote/applied for a grant on behalf of Jackson County Tourism and was subsequently awarded $20,000 through the Jackson County Community Foundation to hire such a person; however, the grant stipulated that the county must demonstrate sustainability so that the position and the mission would last.
The tourism activities in Jackson County have grown tremendously as demonstrated by over 40 Bed and Breakfast (BnB) Lodges. The owners/operators of these BnBs say they have had visitors from 8 different countries and 47 different states.
Schmitt told the JCDA members that the key to the recent success of tourism efforts stems from the dedication and commitment of “private tourism investors”. For example, the Triple “R” Ranch has become a world renown outfitter hosting international clientele as well.
Foxtown Boulders has become known as the premier bouldering location in Kentucky.
Music events such as the Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival and the Bearded Man Festival attract large crowds every year. Several private camp grounds have been developed.
Truett’s and Turner’s Pumpkin Patches see huge crowds each year. Pine Grove Shooting Sports was closed for a period of time but it is now open again. A new business called FFR Fabrications offers customized roll cages, bumpers, doors, and kickers for Off-Road ATV enthusiasts. A new Powder Coat Paint company has established itself in Sand Gap to paint the parts generated at FFR Fabrications and other’s painting needs.
Visitations to Flat Lick Falls (recently has had RV sites installed and needs a permanent campground host) and the Daniel Boone National Forest as well as events like horse shows, ATV rides, bike races, and foot races are becoming synonymous with visits to Jackson County by tourists.
Jackson County has sections of 7 National and Regional Trails including the Sheltowee Trace Hiking Trail, the TransAmerican Bike Route, Scenic Byway Hwy 89 Auto Tour, the Warriors Path National Historic and Heritage Trail (in the process of being included as a “National Trail” by the National Parks Services), Heart of the Dragon - East Ky Motorcycle trails, Kentucky Adventure Tour, and the RedBud Ride.
Jackson County has hosted a “State Gravel Bike Championship” with over 60 miles of beautiful country riding. The Jackson County Wagon and Saddle Club has over 70 members and hosts several events throughout the year, which include a mule/horse pull for charity (cancer society), fun shows, straight-away races, and several trail rides.
The Jackson County Off-Roaders Association has over 100 members and holds 6 events a year with over 1,000 followers. This group is more than just a riding club. They host fundraisers for Cancer benefits, tourism support, they clean up trails, they represent Jackson County off-roading in Frankfort and they represent the county on the Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority (KMRRA) Board.
The fact is, the recent success of Jackson County’s grassroots tourism development efforts has outgrown the number and capacity of the dedicated community volunteers that can be mustered for the “all-volunteer” network and its ongoing outreach to small business owners.
Members of the JCDA agreed that the momentum is here and the county needs to have “Vision”. The county needs to invest in what is already happening if it wants to maximize the opportunity for a robust tourism economy in Jackson County.
