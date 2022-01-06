On Friday December 31, 2021, state officials began preparing for a potent weather system expected to impact Kentucky. Conference calls and emails anticipating the weather event were conducted to prepare local government officials for the potential of flooding and tornadic activity. Heavy rain bringing totals of 2 to 5 inches is expected throughout the day in much of Kentucky, followed by a cold front, which complicated emergency response efforts. (Casey County reported a rainfall total of 5.25 inches.)
On Saturday morning (January 01st) Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency due to this powerful severe weather system that generated heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail and strong straight-line winds impacting much of Western, Eastern and South Central Kentucky. The severe weather caused flash flooding, loss of power and damage of public infrastructure and private properties.
Also on Saturday morning, January 1, 2022, Jackson County Emergency Management and local fire departments began responding to flooded areas and weather related emergencies. At approximately 8am, a call for a motorist stuck in flood waters on Highway 30 East around the 2500 block was received. First responders were and passerby’s were able to help the motorist get her car out of a flooded ditch and out of the roadway as the vehicle was disabled. Around this same time, a call from a family on Pond Lick Road with rising flood waters around and inside their home was received. Fire crews were dispatched to assist the family in vacating the residence but the family was able to self rescue without emergency assistance. Welfare checks were conducted throughout the effected areas on residents in flood prone areas.
Brody Keck, Jackson County Emergency Management, Deputy Director reported observing significant flooding in low lying areas, waterways, ponding in roadways, stopped up drain tiles, as well as debris covered roadways and bridges. The areas with the most significant impact were the Tyner, Annville, Bond, Peoples, Letterbox, and Moore’s Creek communities with sporadic reports of flooding county wide. Several areas became inaccessible due to flood waters. Local officials monitored the event closely throughout New Years Day. Flood waters receded in most areas to accessible levels by Saturday evening with a few exceptions. For a time Saturday, there was an imminent threat for tornadic activity in the region with Madison County being hit Saturday evening. Throughout the weekend, Jackson County Emergency Management has been surveying damages and flood waters. We maintained regular communication with the regional EM director and other officials.
Kentucky Emergency Management reported nine tornadoes from New Year’s Day that have been confirmed, including one in neighboring Estill County (EF-0) and one in neighboring Madison County (EF-1. The other confirmed tornadoes were in Christian County, EF-2, Warren County, EF-0, Logan and Todd counties, EF-0, Hart County, EF-0, Barren County, EF-1, Taylor County, EF-1 and Marion County, EF-1.
Keck reported, “As of this date, I am happy to report that I have not been advised of anyone permanently displaced or injured due to the weather event.”
