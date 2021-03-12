In times of trouble and crisis one quickly finds out who they can depend upon for support. In addition to coping with a global pandemic Jackson County residents also suffered through conditions prompting two States of Emergency in three weeks. An ice storm moved through the county at the end of February coating roads, trees, and utility lines with a heavy coat of ice, forcing Judge Gabbard to declare a state of emergency for Jackson County. Very quickly it was obvious just how serious the situation had become. The ice storms snapped trees and utility poles, knocking out power to more than 30,000 Jackson Energy members. At one point, over 75% of the households in the county were without electricity. Many were without heat, water, food or an ability to travel or communicate. A lot of people were without vital medication or oxygen. Without electricity many were also without any means of communication.
Right on the heels of this natural disaster, Jackson County was subjected to almost 5.0 inches of rain in a 48-hour period causing severe flooding to low-lying roads and properties. Since soils were already saturated from the melted ice and snow from the previous storms, most of this rainfall became runoff. This resulted in threats of flash flooding. Residents were stranded in their homes and sometimes even in (or on) their vehicles. Heavily saturated soils serving as the foundations for roadways subsided and slumped from the water and associated pressure. Roadways simply fell away. This also stranded residents and created hazardous conditions for travel.
When faced with challenges outside of our control (like an ice storm) the main thing that matters is how we respond. One thing is certain. When we care for each other and when we cooperate with one another there isn’t much we can’t overcome. The emergency responders in our community that helped save lives and get our residents through these emergencies fall into three main categories: 1) governmental officials and employees, 2) business leaders and employees, and 3) community oriented volunteers. The collaborative effort of these three groups allowed our county to weather these storms without a single life lost! The community is beyond words in their feelings of appreciation for what the individuals in these three groups did to provide help and support during these scary situations (While all the time coping with the COVID-19 pandemic running in the background).
Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard, not only stayed on top of coordinating county-wide emergency operations and facilitating getting help from outside sources such as the National Guard, he personally delivered oxygen to people as well as operating heavy equipment to clear roads. Central Dispatch along with Jamie Strong (Jackson County Emergency Management Director) at the Emergency Operations Center made sure that the emergency calls were answered. Roads were monitored and information on road conditions distributed promptly providing information to keep us all safe. Any effort to contact them via phone or the internet was received and a response provided. Strong and the Dispatchers (including volunteers) worked for days with little rest or sleep because the information and requests coming in were ominous.
County Magistrates and Road department crews worked endless hours. During the ice/snow storm they worked diligently to keep roads as clear and passable as possible. During the rain and flooding they worked to keep traffic safe and roads from sliding over the mountain.
With assistance from Jackson County Public Schools, the county set up a shelter at Tyner Elementary School where people could get food, warm up or stay the night if needed. It was the only one of the county school system’s five facilities with power. In addition, the JCHS opened its doors and invited anyone without power and/or water to come in and get warm and take a shower.
With assistance from the National Guard and the Kentucky State Police, Sheriff Paul Hays and our local law enforcement officials, firefighters and volunteers took propane, kerosene, firewood, food and medicine to people, or picked them up and took them to stay with family, neighbors or to the warming center.
Local businesses responded with dedication and commitment. Jackson Energy responded aggressively and increased manpower to record levels. Over 300 field personnel worked day and night with mutual aid crews from PRTC and elsewhere in Kentucky providing assistance.
Water service also was out to some people because of the electricity outages. Pump stations at the bottom of Sand Gap hill, Morrill and Grassy Springs were unable to refill tanks due to a lack of electricity to power the pumps. The Jackson County Water Association rose to the occasion and combined their efforts with the Jackson County Emergency Management to provide bottled water for families on the northern end of the county.
Several businesses (e.g., Annville Town and Country and Whistle Stop) and churches (e.g., Bond Holiness) provided meals for those working during the emergencies. Our community can never forget that our volunteer fire and rescue departments across the county are all composed of private citizens acting as volunteers. They are not government employees and they do not represent a business. These dedicated public servants act as volunteers using their own vehicles and gas while sacrificing their personal time and safety for the benefit of our community. They worked side-by-side with the government officials to accomplish the tasks identified by our elected officials. Jamie Strong (Director, Jackson County Emergency Management) reported that local volunteer fire departments provided assistance to 8-10 requests for help from local citizens during the flooding emergency. This included around 4 water rescues between Pond Creek and McKee Fire Departments. “One gentleman was stuck on the roof of his vehicle for a period of time. Pond Creek crews tried to reach him but the water prevented their access by foot. They requested mutual aid from the McKee Fire Department with their small aluminum boat. The crews were able to get the gentleman a life jacket for safety until the boat arrived and retrieved him from the top of his vehicle.
Many more private citizens grabbed a chainsaw and helped clear the roads, deliver propane, kerosene, gas, medicine, or food. Many others simply offered their neighbors a hot meal and a place to shower.
To each and every person in each of these three groups Jackson Countians say Thank You! Many in our community find strength through their faith. "My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you."(John 15:12) According to our faith Jesus loves us in an extraordinary, incredible way. It's up to you to take the love you receive from him, and find ways to bring that love and goodwill into your community. What we have witnessed over the past year with the pandemic and deaths of our loved ones, the economic hardships, the isolation of our families (including our elderly and our school children), the ice/snow storm, and the recent flooding was members of our community doing just that. Thank each and every one of you!
