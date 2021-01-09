While only livestock shows were held during the Kentucky State Fair in person in Louisville, the Kentucky FFA Association elected to continue the tradition of hosting state Agriculture contests by hosting them virtually. Advisors and FFA members alike had to be a little creative with technology, however almost all of the traditional contests including livestock judging, agriculture mechanics, and even floral design were held.
Jackson County FFA competed in Jr. Livestock Judging. Team members were: Abbi Judd, Chase Morris, Rebecca Roberts, and Madison Marks. During the contest they were asked to place market and breeding beef, swine, lambs, and goats based on physical appearance. This team placed 5th overall in the contest.
Jackson County also had a senior Livestock team that included Eddie Marks, Jasmine Harrison, and Bradon Williams. This team received a superior rating.
The Nursery and Landscape team finished 2nd place in the state competition. During the contest they had to read a landscape plan, identify common landscape plants, complete a general knowledge exam, and identify common plant diseases. The State Runner Up Landscape team members were: Jasmine Ward, Raylee Coyle, Jake Burns, and Emily Allen.
FFA Member Attends State Leadership Conference
The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the landscape of many activities for everyone this year. Leadership development continues to be a priority by the Kentucky FFA Association. Traditionally, the the Rising Sun Conference is held during the second weekend in September at the Kentucky FFA Leadership Training Center in Hardinsburg KY. This year the Kentucky FFA State Officer team hosted the 2 day conference online via Zoom. Current Kentucky River Region Chaplain, and Jackson Co. FFA Treasurer, Eddie Marks, participated in the 2 day conference. Since then he has used those leadership skills to host a virtual chapter game night, participated in Regional and State delegate meetings, and most recently been accepted to Berea College as an Agriculture Major. Kentucky FFA continues to provide leadership potential, personal growth, and career success through agriculture education.
Jackson County FFA Participates in Regional FFA Contests
There are many opportunities in FFA for a high school student to participate in Leadership development, career development, and community service projects. The annual Kentucky River Region FFA Winter Field Day was hosted by Whitley County and Co-hosted by Jackson Co and Lynn Camp virtually December 8-18, 2020. Jackson County Placed second in Nursery and Landscape, 2nd in Agriculture Mechanics, Superior in Ag Sales, Seed ID, and FFA Quiz Contest.
The Nursery and Landscape team consisted of team members Sydney Krasher, Sarah Patton, and Makaleigh Hays. Sydney and Makaleigh tied for overall high individual of the contest.
The Ag mechanics team, Eddie Marks, Ethan Isaacs, Jacob Hundley, and Jacob Mullins had to take a general knowledge test and applied practicum exam. They placed second overall in the contest.
The Ag Sales team, Eddie Marks, Taylor Broyles, Kadey Allen, and Madison Marks, completed on 2 different evenings to complete the contest. This contests requires teams to deliver a team sales questioning component, take a general knowledge agriculture sales exam, and complete individual sales of an agriculture product. This team did an exceptional job receiving a Superior rating during the contest.
Sophomore and first year FFA member Ryan Hillard competed in the fall Agriculture Quiz Contest on December 15th. Ryan faced tough competition from other FFA chapters and finished the night with a superior rating.
Sophomore and first year FFA member Kendalyn Collins competed in the regional seed ID contest. Kendalyn had to memorize over 100 seeds and identify 25 during the contest. She placed 3rd overall.
A special thank you to Rhonda Thompson and the Jackson County Technology Department for their assistance in setting up the virtual platforms that made the Kentucky River Regional FFA day possible.
