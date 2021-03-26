Jackson County Fiscal Court Approves Letting of Bids for Emergency Hill Stabilization Project
Jerry Sparks, Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
In collaboration with the Office of Judge Shane Gabbard
The Jackson County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting earlier this month. Judge Gabbard and the fiscal court have lots of road issues to deal with even in a normal year. However, the last two, back-to-back emergencies in the county have made matters worse. The freeze and thaw associated with the ice storm followed almost immediately by torrential rainfall resulted in catastrophic road failures in a number of locations throughout the county. One of those locations was Salt Lick Road where the county has made significant progress repairing a critically damaged road. Other roads needing repairs include Hwy 2004 while smaller repairs are needed on roads such as Mac Stevens Road. In addition, Judge Gabbard asked the fiscal court for approval for bids to go out for an Emergency Hill Stabilization Project for Lunsford Hollow Road and the court approved. This emergency predates the last storms but is indicative of the overwhelming task of maintaining so many miles of county roadways.
Visitor Greg Copley, representing the UK Energy Efficient Program, explained to the members of the court the way their program works and how, through energy efficiency, the program may save the county money. The University of Kentucky Center for Applied Energy Research, states that their goal is to excel as an applied research and development center with an international reputation, focusing on the optimal use of Kentucky’s and the nation’s energy resources for the benefit of its people. Mr. Copley indicated that he would continue with the process to provide a quote for the Fiscal Court on how they may provide assistance to ultimately lower the energy costs of the county facilities.
One of the constant challenges before the fiscal court is the operational funding (both incoming revenue and operational costs) associated with the Jackson County Detention Center. In a normal year a great deal of the incoming revenue is provided by the fees associated with housing state inmates or inmates from other counties. However, the ability to accommodate these “visiting” inmates has been curtailed and restricted to a great degree since the COVID-19npandemic in an effort to control the spread of the deadly virus. Jailer Brian Gabbard has successfully managed to avoid even a single case of COVID-19 so far among the inmate population. Nonetheless, the reduction in revenue from visiting inmates has placed an even greater scrutiny on how the budget is managed. One of the costs associated with operating the jail is the expense of food and meals for the inmates. Jailer Gabbard is hopeful that this year they will be able to return to their garden to help reduce costs of food expenses. It also is a valuable activity for the inmates as well. However, even with a garden the jail must purchase food. At the monthly meeting, the Fiscal Court approved to put the food service for the Jail out for bid. This also responds to one of the findings of the most recent audit. In addition, the fiscal court executed the first reading of the 2021-22 Jail budget. In order for the budget to be finalized and ultimately approved it will need to be reviewed and possibly edited and modified for a second official reading.
The fiscal court also had to amend their operating budget in order to accept some incoming funds. Budget Amendment 00000007 allowed the court to accept $7,740.00 into the General Fund that was provided to the county through a Voting Machines Grant. Budget Amendment 00000005 allowed the court to document and accept $48,239.79 into the General Fund associated with expenses associated with the Sheriff’s Deputies as a result of COVID-19 prevention and protocols through the CARES Act. Budget Amendment 00000008 also the court to document and accept $39,547.00 into the General Fund also in association with expenses involving the Sheriff’s Deputies that were reimbursed through the CARES Act.
Budget Amendment 00000004 allowed the court to document and accept $76,513.15 into the Road Fund Auction Proceeds. Finally, Budget Amendment 00000003 allowed the court to document and accept $232,647.10 into the Jail Fund Personnel Salaries through the CARES Act. This last funding was approved due to the large consequence that COVID-19 protocols had on the revenue of the local jail due to restrictions on accepting out-of-county inmates.
In other business, the court reappointed Lana Baker to the Library Board for a 4 year term. The court also approved to pay the $5,000 membership dues for KMRRA using the LGEA Fund. The Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority (KMRRA) is comprised of 35 Counties including Jackson County. This organized group of Southeast KY Counties represents a multi-county initiative to turn southeast Kentucky into an international destination for adventure tourism and outdoor recreation. It is hoped that Southeast Kentucky could soon be known internationally for their numerous trails and outdoor adventure opportunities. This could be a great benefit for Jackson County.
The Fiscal Court also approved moving the meeting day and time. The meeting was moved to the 2nd Monday of the month at 1:00 pm with the next meeting scheduled for April 12th, 2021
