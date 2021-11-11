Cadet Private First Class, C\PFC Mia Davis is the niece of April Abner of McKee, Kentucky is the October 2021 Jackson County High School Army JROTC Cadet of the Month. Cadet Davis is currently a freshman at Jackson County High School. Mia is a member of the Jackson County High School AJROTC Raider and Color Guard teams.
To be considered as cadet of the month, cadets compete against each other throughout the month in numerous categories which include attendance, uniform inspections, physical training, grades, after school team practices, and participation in extracurricular events. Ten cadets who score the highest in these events over a month’s period then go before a Command Board where they are tested on general and military knowledge and military bearing.
During the month of October Cadet Davis performed two color guard performances in support of the 13thDistrict Volleyball tournament and competed in the Montgomery County “Indian Challenge” raider competition. C\PFC Davis also participated in the PFC Berton McQueen Memorial Service held at the Jackson County Veterans Memorial. In addition to participating in numerous raider and color guard practices, C\PFC Davis completed 9 hours of community service during the month of October. Cadet Davis was recently rewarded for her outstanding performance by being promoted to Cadet Private First Class. C\PFC Davis was also recognized for being the top sales person in the AJROTC’s annual fundraiser by selling 50 items, and was named to the Colonels Honor roll for attaining a GPA of 3.7 for the 1st 9 weeks of School year 2021-2022.
Congratulations Mia on this great honor and keep up the great work.
