Cadet Major, C\MAJ Morgan C. Bellamy son of Kevin and Brook Bellamy of McKee, Kentucky is the September 2021 Jackson County High School Army JROTC Cadet of the Month. Cadet Bellamy is currently a senior at Jackson County High School. Morgan is the Battalion Commander of the Jackson County High School AJROTC. Morgan is also a member of the Jackson County High School Cross Country Track Team.
To be considered as cadet of the month, cadets compete against each other throughout the month in numerous categories which include attendance, uniform inspections, physical training, grades, after school team practices, and participation in extracurricular events. Ten cadets who score the highest in these events over a month’s period then go before a Command Board where they are tested on general and military knowledge and military bearing.
During the month of September Cadet Bellamy attended numerous color guard and raider team practices in preparation for upcoming competitions. C\Major Bellamy completed 22 hours of community service by participating in the Jackson County Homing parade, assisting the Berea Chamber of Commerce during their annual Spoonbread Festival, planning and conducting the Annual JCHS Patriots Day Ceremony, and presenting the colors at home volleyball games. C/MAJ Bellamy also participated in the 22nd Annual EKU Cadets held at Eastern Kentucky University as well as competing in numerous Cross country track meets representing Jackson County High School.
C/MAJ Bellamy maintains a 4.00 grade point average and has perfect attendance. Congratulations Morgan on this great honor and thank you for the outstanding job you do.
