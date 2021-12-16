Cadet Captain MavRick M. McGee is the son of Ricky and Lennie McGee of Annville, Kentucky is the November 2021 Jackson County High School Army JROTC Cadet of the Month. Cadet McGee is currently a senior at Jackson County High School. C\CPT McGee is a Company Commander in the Generals Battalion and is a member of the varsity rifle team.
To be considered as cadet of the month, cadets compete against each other throughout the month in numerous categories which include attendance, uniform inspections, physical training, grades, after school team practices, and participation in extracurricular events. Ten cadets who score the highest in these events over a month’s period then go before a Command Board where they are tested on general and military knowledge and military bearing.
During the month of November C\CPT McGee has accumulated 18 hours of community service hours teaching Veterans Day classes to elementary and middle school students in Jackson County. Cadet McGee also accumulated 6 community service hours on Veterans Day participating in 3 separate programs at Jackson County High School and the Jackson County Veterans Memorial. During the month of November cadet McGee has participated in numerous rifle practices, postal rifle matches, and several in person rifle matches. Cadet Captain McGee was recently named to the Colonels Honor roll for attaining a GPA of 4.0 for the 1st 9 weeks of School year 2021-2022.
Congratulations MavRick on this great honor and keep up the great work.
