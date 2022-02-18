Cadet Sergeant Major Brayden C. Robinson the son Brandy Hatton of McKee, Kentucky is the December 2021 Jackson County High School Army JROTC Cadet of the Month. Cadet Robinson is currently a junior at Jackson County High School. C\SGM Robinson is the Operations Noncommissioned Officer in the Generals Battalion and is a member of the Battalions Color guard, drill team and rifle team.
To be considered as cadet of the month, cadets compete against each other throughout the month in numerous categories which include attendance, uniform inspections, physical training, grades, after school team practices, and participation in extracurricular events. Ten cadets who score the highest in these events over a month’s period then go before a Command Board where they are tested on general and military knowledge and military bearing.
During the month of December C\CSM Robinson has accumulated 5 hours of community service hours conducting color guards at several Jackson County High School basketball games in December to include the PRTC Winter classic. During the month of December cadet Robinson has participated in numerous color guard, drill and rifle practices.
Congratulations Brayden on this great honor and keep up the great work.
