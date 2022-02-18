Cadet Private C\PVT Wyatt B. Bellamy son of Kevin and Brook Bellamy of McKee, Kentucky is the January 2022 Jackson County High School Army JROTC Cadet of the Month. Cadet Bellamy is currently a freshman at Jackson County High School. Wyatt is also a member of the Jackson County High School Cross Country Track Team.
To be considered as cadet of the month, cadets compete against each other throughout the month in numerous categories which include attendance, uniform inspections, physical training, grades, after school team practices, and participation in extracurricular events. Ten cadets who score the highest in these events over a month’s period then go before a Command Board where they are tested on general and military knowledge and military bearing.
During the month of January Cadet Bellamy attended numerous practices in preparation of upcoming competitions as well as leading his class in physical training and leadership positions.
C/PVT Bellamy maintains a 4.00 grade point average and has perfect attendance. Congratulations Wyatt on this great honor and thank you for the outstanding job you do.
