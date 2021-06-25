Jackson County was the site of two music festivals this past week: the 24th Annual Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival and “Pickin’ on the Pond” (a lead up show to the Bearded Man Festival in August). This is a welcome sign for music lovers, event holders and sponsors, and a good indication that life is slowly getting back to normal. With vaccinations readily available and more people fully vaccinated, Governor Beshear lifted COVID-19 restrictions placed on the capacity limits of social gatherings (such as concerts and festivals) earlier in June 2021.
In addition to being fantastic opportunities to celebrate the music, arts, and crafts of the area, both of these festivals are important to the local tourism economy.
Over the course of 24 years the annual Stringbean Festival has become known across the country as an event featuring top bluegrass and country artists. For example, this year among the headliners were: Hall of Famer Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers, Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett (of Blue Highway and JD Crowe & the New South), and Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys. In addition to local music enthusiasts, folks came from all over the country. Host and organizer Phillip Akemon reported, “Our crowd was larger this year and the number of our campers were up as well. In addition to lots of people from KY we had new campers from Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. The event saw some of the nicest folks you would ever want to meet, good music, good vendors, and good weather. We would like to thank our sponsors: PRTC, Citizens Bank, Jackson Energy, Appalachian Wireless, Lakes Funeral Home, Gray Hawk Building Supply, and the Jackson Co Bank.”
Even though the organizers of the Bearded Man Festival (Booby Marcum and Angel Phillips) have been organizing the event for just a few years now (interrupted by the pandemic in 2020) almost 150 people attended the warm up event called Pickin’ on the Pond over the weekend. People throughout the region attended to listen to extraordinary local artists play and sing. They have another one planned for July 17thcalled “Bluegrass Pickin’ on the Pond”.
The Clover Bottom Bed and Breakfast hosted an Arts and Crafts Fair the previous weekend that also included musical entertainment as well as local arts and crafts. That event saw approximately 1500 people attend. All of these events are wonderful celebrations of the people and the rich culture and art in the area. In addition, these events serve to bring people in from other places which helps support our local economy.
Music events will continue in Jackson County over the course of the summer and fall with the Bearded Man Festival in August, the 2021 Jackson County Fair in September, and the WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour Coffee House featuring a showing of “The Mountain Minor” with music by writer and director, Dale Farmer in October.
