The Jackson County Little League announced via Social Media on Monday that the Girls “coach-pitch” games for Friday, May 7th are canceled due to a player testing positive for Covid-19. Parents were instructed to stay tune and they would be updated later on in the week regarding when games will continue. Please note that Coaches-pitch is for children 5-8 years of age. This demonstrates that our children are not invulnerable to COVID-19 infection.
Cases of COVID-19 appear to be at a plateau in Kentucky. However, reports of variants are ticking up, and are mostly impacting the younger population. According to the April 23rd, 2021 White House Coronavirus Task Force Report on Kentucky has identified several “Variants of Concern”. According to this report the following proportions (percent of positive cases) of variants of concern have been identified in Kentucky: B.1.1.7 (20.3%), B.1.427/B.1.429 (5.4%), P.1 (0.3%).
According to the May 02nd, 2021 KY Covid Report there have been 67, 547 cases of COVID-19 affecting young people under 19 years of age resulting in 2 deaths. Included in this number are 19,525 cases affecting children under 9 years of age resulting in 1 death. The numbers associated with these age groups are on the increase. These new variants are significantly more contagious and also significantly more likely to result in serious illness requiring hospitalization. This has great ramification on the health of the children in our community as well as the 2021-2022 school year.
“We have to get enough people vaccinated before this thing mutates further, and before the B.1.1.7, that’s the UK variant, becomes the dominant strain in Kentucky because it spreads faster,” Beshear said. “This is a race, and therefore, we need people to go in and get the vaccine as soon as possible.”
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for young people 16 years of age and over while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only approved for young people over 18 years of age. This means that at this moment the best way to protect children under the age of 16 is for the adults around them to get vaccinated. Pfizer is expected to request emergency-use authorization from the FDA as early as next week for use in children 12 and over. This is expected to be followed with Pfizer’s request for emergency-use authorization in children 2-12 years old by September 2021.
Strains of COVID-19, most commonly the B117 from the United Kingdom, are rising daily in Kentucky. There are now almost 300 variant cases in the commonwealth, and just three and a half weeks ago, that number was just 41. 40% of the COVID cases reported in Kentucky in the month of April month have been in people 29 or younger. These age groups also make up the fewest vaccinated.
“Folks this is affecting younger people and younger Kentuckians. If you’re a Kentuckian, really 16 through 49, this is the group that is being infected by this variant and more people are getting infected than ever before,” Governor Andy Beshear said.
One reason, health officials believe, is because vaccinations in younger age groups are much lower compared to older populations. The other reason is at-risk behavior.
Young people are more likely to get together in groups to participate in group activities and are also less likely to take COVID protocols such as social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing serious. While at school the administrators can enforce these protocols; however, when left to their own the younger people tend to be more likely to ignore protocols. In the past that wasn’t as great a concern since the original COVID-19 virus was less likely to infect younger people; however, with mutations introducing new variants this may become a bigger and bigger issue. Gatherings among unvaccinated groups gives the virus a chance to evolve and develop these stronger variations.
“I see people with long term complications, damage from it. The multi-organ inflammatory syndrome. It’s still by no stretch of the imagination a benign virus,” emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said. Dr. Stanton believes the easiest weapon against the strains, and the virus as a whole, is the COVID vaccine.
“This is the time where we determine what happens this summer based on our protections, and us protecting each other, and as many people being protected from COVID as possible. But right now, we’re still leaving plenty of fuel on the fire,” Dr. Stanton said.
Efforts are being made to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible. The high school is allowing WalGreens to administer a Pfizer clinic where any student over 16 can voluntarily get the Pfizer vaccine. The general public can get their vaccine at the WalGreens in McKee or the Jackson County Health Department. The Federal Emergency Management Agency just established a vaccine clinic in London, KY. The best tool to fight this virus is vaccination. The fight is not only to protect the elderly people in our community it is now also to protect the health of our youth. Everyone is looking forward to a return to normalcy. We have the tools and knowledge to do that but it is really up to each of us to make sure it happens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.