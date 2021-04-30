Jamison Roark.jpg

Jamison Roark, 11, threw out the first pitch of the 2021 Little League season in honor of his brother Jonathan Roark who is recovering from cancer

The Jackson County Little League officially started this Monday at the Bond Memorial Ball Park in McKee, KY. Pastor Brian Gabbard led the audience and teams in prayer and encouraged everyone to remember that these games are all meant to be a celebration of our love for the youth in our community and joy in watching kids simply play and be kids. With that in mind, the Little League Coordinator Robbie Thomas introduced Jamison Truett to throw out the first pitch. Jamison’s threw out the pitch in honor of his twin brother Jonathan Roark, 11 yrs old, who has been diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma (a rare form of cancer).

Jamison Roark2.jpg

Thomas indicated that Jonathan wished he could be there but he was not released from the hospital in time. The community has rallied around Josh and Myla Roark as they dedicate themselves to making their little boy healthy and well. We all hope to see Jonathan healthy and on the baseball field soon!

 

