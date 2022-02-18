According to news reports, a routine traffic stop last week in Berea, KY resulted in a Jackson County man being arrested for trafficking methamphetamine. 35-year-old Brandon Davidson, of McKee, KY, was stopped by the Berea City Police Department after they noticed that the registration plates on his Silverado pickup were expired. They also observed that a passenger in his vehicle was not wearing a seat belt. Upon searching Davidson’s vehicle law enforcement officials located and seized approximately 17 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
According to Madison County Jail records, Davidson was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1stdegree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine); no registration receipt; and no registration plates. According to the Madison County jail records, no bond has been set as of Tuesday afternoon (02/15/22). Davidson remains in custody at the Madison County Detention Center while awaiting his next court appearance.
