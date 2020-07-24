According to information supplied by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, two men were arrested Sunday night (July 19, 2020) after a routine traffic stop. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a tan colored Buick Rainier for a lane change violation traveling on the Hal Rogers Parkway in London. Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Landry Collett found that the driver, 62-year-old Michael Bowling, of Hog Camp Branch Rd, Tyner, KY was under the influence and driving with a suspended license. 47-year-old Jimmy Cox of North Carolina was also in the car.
Deputy Collett became suspicious of the two subjects during the stop. Deputy Justin Taylor and Deputy Tommy Houston provided assistance and during the continuing investigation, a large quantity (approx. 2 pounds) of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine was found in possession of the driver and passenger. A used needle was also found.
Michael Bowling was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, driving on a suspended license, careless driving, failure to signal. Bowling and Cox were both turned over to federal authorities for prosecution on the large quantity of meth discovered in their possession.
The accused subjects were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Laurel Sheriff's Detective Richard Dalrymple assisted on the continuing investigation.
