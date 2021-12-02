Jackson County Marriages
Tatiana Liubimova

Marriages

Nikita Cierra Hembree, 24, factory to Austin Derek Marcum, 24, Green Scape

Nellie Marie Jordan, 37, unemployed to Bobby Ray Lainhart, 50, construction

Roxanne T. Abner, 55, self-employed to Jeff King, 43, odd jobs

