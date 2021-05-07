Jackson County Native, Tracy Farmer, a longtime Thoroughbred owner and breeder, won the second race at Churchill Downs over Derby Day weekend when his horse Alydiva edged out the competition (Surrealist) by a nose. Alydiva ran in third place for most of the one-mile race and surged just at the end to win with a photo finish. The race represented a $155,000 purse.
According to information reported by Keeneland, Farmer captured his first classic win in 2019 when Sir Winston won the Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets. A native of Jackson County, Kentucky, Farmer ran successful businesses in a variety of fields dating back to the 1960s, including real estate companies, fast food franchises, and auto dealerships.
Farmer won his first graded stakes in 2000 with Albert the Great, and that horse scored five graded stakes, including the 2000 Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup, over the next two years for his owner. Other graded stakes winners for Farmer include two-time Whitney Handicap winner Commentator, Sun King, Sir Shackleton, and La Gran Bailadora, Sir Winston’s dam.
Alydiva is a homebred thoroughbred racing for Tracy Farmer, who has spent four decades as a Thoroughbred owner and breeder and has held several leadership positions in the industry.
Farmer’s top performers in the past include champion Hidden Lake, two-time Whitney (G1) winner Commentator and multiple graded stakes winners Albert the Great and Sun King and graded stakes-winning homebreds Sir Shackleton and La Gran Bailadora (dam of Sir Winston). He has about 30 horses in training and about 15 broodmares on his Shadowlawn Farm in Midway, Kentucky.
Farmer attended the University of Cincinnati and served in the Navy from 1957-1961. He then worked for Ashland Oil, Standard Ohio of Ohio and Union Oil in Texas, rising to become the youngest regional manager in Union’s history. In 1965, a chance encounter with future Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown led to Farmer opening Kentucky Fried Chicken franchises in Texas. He founded Tracy Farmer Enterprises, a commercial real estate development and management company, and the Oxmoor Automotive Group, both in Louisville.
A member of The Jockey Club and the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association, Farmer has served on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and on the Breeders’ Cup Board of Directors. In 2006, he received the William T. Young Humanitarian Award for establishing the Tracy Farmer Institute for Sustainability and the Environment at the University of Kentucky.
Farmer lives at Shadowlawn with his wife, Carol, well known for her advocacy for Thoroughbred aftercare.
