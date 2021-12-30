Ova Gene Gabbard

Ova Gene Gabbard considers his current residence to be Cary, North Carolina and Naples, Florida; however, his friends and family in Jackson County will always remember him as living in Sand Gap. Gabbard has worked as a private investor and entrepreneur since 1993. He has worked on more than 25 startups, invested in more than 40 start-up companies on a personal basis and served on more than 20 boards. He is a venture partner in Ballast Point Ventures, venture capital funds, based in Tampa, Florida. During his career Gabbard has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer (1990-1993) of MCI Communications Corp. (now Verizon Business); was on the board of directors (2005-2014) of COLT Telecom Group SA, Luxembourg and in 2010 became a member of the board of NetCracker Technology Corp., Waltham, Massachusetts. He earned a Master’s Degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1965 and was inducted into the UK College of Engineering Hall of Distinction in 1999.

