Ova Gene Gabbard considers his current residence to be Cary, North Carolina and Naples, Florida; however, his friends and family in Jackson County will always remember him as living in Sand Gap. Gabbard has worked as a private investor and entrepreneur since 1993. He has worked on more than 25 startups, invested in more than 40 start-up companies on a personal basis and served on more than 20 boards. He is a venture partner in Ballast Point Ventures, venture capital funds, based in Tampa, Florida. During his career Gabbard has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer (1990-1993) of MCI Communications Corp. (now Verizon Business); was on the board of directors (2005-2014) of COLT Telecom Group SA, Luxembourg and in 2010 became a member of the board of NetCracker Technology Corp., Waltham, Massachusetts. He earned a Master’s Degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1965 and was inducted into the UK College of Engineering Hall of Distinction in 1999.
Jackson County Native Ova Gene Gabbard Inducted into the UK Hall of Distinguished Alumni
- Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
