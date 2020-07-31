The Jackson County Off Roaders Association has a passion for being outdoors and experiencing nature. It is also recognized that a big part of the future economy in our home county will depend on how we take advantage of the recreational opportunities provided by the beautiful natural resources that characterize the area to promote tourism. Part of the responsibility for both of those endeavors involve keeping garbage and litter from distracting and harming the natural outdoor experience. The group recently organized an outing to the S Tree Tower area to pick up garbage. As one can see from the pictures the group successfully removed several bags of garbage along with old furniture. It is important to stay involved in local groups and promote our community. Thanks to the Jackson County Off Roaders Association for your help in keeping Jackson County beautiful!!
Jackson County Off Roaders Association Helps Keep Our Natural Areas Clean
- Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
