Everyone wants the COVID-19 pandemic to be over. The availability of vaccines and a better understanding of the virus and disease have allowed the situation to justify the COVID restrictions to be removed from businesses and schools. However, the virus is still with us including a new Delta variant that appears to be more contagious and also more likely to infect younger persons. Kentucky’s coronavirus cases are increasing after weeks of steady decline, according to state data. This is happening as health officials nationwide are renewing urgent calls for unvaccinated Americans to get their shot with the highly contagious Delta variant spreading through the United States.
In Kentucky, approximately two million people, or 44 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated in the 29 weeks since the first COVID-19 vaccines began rolling out.
While the number of Kentuckians vaccinated against the coronavirus grows larger every day, some counties are struggling to get people to roll up their sleeves. Others are steadily inching to the 70 percent experts estimate is needed to reach herd immunity.
Christie Green, the director of the Cumberland Valley Health Department, said they’ve been experiencing low turnout recently in Clay, Jackson, and Rockcastle counties.
“We’re vaccinating relatively few people per week. Sometimes less than 100 a week,” Green said.
When one takes a county-by-county look at COVID-19 vaccination rates throughout Kentucky six counties have been successful in fully vaccinating more than 50 percent of their population, according to the most recent CDC data:
- Franklin - 60%, Woodford - 58%, Fayette - 55%, Jefferson - 51%, Boone - 50%, Campbell - 50%
However, there are 15 counties where less than 30 percent of people have received both doses of the vaccine:
- Spencer - 20%, Christian - 23%, Jackson - 23%, Lewis - 24%, Elliott - 24%, Casey - 25%, Ballard - 25%, Hart - 25%, Knox - 26%, Hickman - 26%, Clinton - 26%, Crittenden - 27%, Carlisle - 27%, Rockcastle - 27%, and Metcalfe - 28%
“We are at a high risk now of a localized outbreak of COVID-19 because of our low vaccination rates,” Green said. “We’re acting in our communities as if we are back to normal when COVID-19 remains a significant risk for those that are unvaccinated.” This will be especially true once school is back in session. The CDC has recently issued new school guidance that says vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks. However, Gov. Beshear has indicated he does not see mask mandates returning. It remains to be seen how the Kentucky Department of Education addresses the new CDC guidelines.
During a White House COVID-19 response team press briefing on Thursday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said preliminary data from several states indicated 99.5 percent of recent coronavirus deaths are from unvaccinated patients.
Low turn-out rates at mass vaccination clinics are forcing the Cumberland Valley Health Department to get creative with their strategy for reaching unvaccinated persons, according to Green. The health department is partnering with local pharmacies and doctors' offices to make the vaccine readily accessible. “We’re finding that individuals are more open to the idea of vaccinating if they hear that from their general practitioner or their family care doctor,” Green said. Green said they are also working with businesses to vaccinate willing Kentuckians in their workplace.
Green said they are also willing to work to bring the vaccine to people’s homes if they are not able to travel.
“If I have to send staff out one at a time to vaccinate those that are willing to take it, we will do that because that’s one more person that we hopefully have prevented from becoming very sick if they were to catch COVID-19,” Green said.
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Wild Health join to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to underserved, vulnerable, and rural communities across Kentucky. They hosted a vaccination clinic at the Jackson County Public Library on Tuesday of this week.
The COVID-19 vaccines will be administered by Wild Health with the community events being hosted by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Individuals may also benefit from additional support services the mobile events offer including health education, referrals to community resources for primary care doctors, resources for health insurance application assistance, education, job support and more.
All COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge to community members regardless of status of health insurance coverage.
