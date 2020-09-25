The Jackson County Public Library was happy to report that they would be open Monday, September 21, 2020 on their regular schedule (9AM-5PM M-F) for curbside pickup and beginning Sept 28th, they will open up for in person browsing and computer use.
At the beginning of September, in collaboration with the Jackson County Public Library, the CVDHD reported that a librarian in McKee has tested positive for COVID-19. The librarian worked during the Drive-Thru Live Storybook event held on Friday, September 4th and, therefore, potential exposed members of the public to the virus. The Live Storybook event was held outside, and all workers wore masks and gloves during the event. This means that the risk of exposure is very low for families who participated. However, both the public library and the health department wanted to make the public aware of the positive case. Anyone who participated in the Live Storybook event was advised to monitor for symptoms, but quarantine is not required.
Ashley Wagers, JC Public Library Director reported, “Many thanks to our wonderful Jackson County Health Department for guiding our response and working hand-in-hand with us to keep the library healthy for all. We continue to work through this, but we know that the staff member who tested positive had minimal contact with library materials and people, and also that during any potential contact, this person practiced Healthy at Work protocols of mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing, etc. At this point, the staff member has tested negative, all other staff displayed no symptoms after quarantining for two weeks, and we wish them continued good health. Thanks to Serv Pro, we were able to have the entire building deep cleaned and sanitized. Based on all of these factors, we were given the green light to reopen safely today. As the library director, I want to give a huge shout-out to our awesome library staff - not only do they practice safety protocols every day, they are proactive and communicate quickly any potential exposure and quarantine right away. I am so proud to live and serve in this community!”
