At the regular meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education last week there was some concern expressed that school nurses would be administering COVID-19 vaccines to the children at school. Kentucky mandates every student have a current Commonwealth of Kentucky Immunization Certificate to attend school. The School Immunization Program, including Kentucky's Immunization Registry, is administered by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) Immunization Program.
Immunization laws and regulations are meant to protect everyone. Kentucky has regulations requiring immunizations for children in child care and school. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) administers the Immunization Program in Kentucky schools. These same requirements also provide exemptions from these immunizations for both medical reasons and religious beliefs. A current immunization certificate should be on file at the school within two weeks of the child’s enrollment. (702 KAR 1:160, formerly 704 KAR 4:020)
At issue during the Board of Education meeting was a standardized non-compliance form letter (“Notice for Non-Compliance for Immunization: Required for Admissions to Schools in Kentucky) that is sent home to parents when a student is found to be missing a vaccination in the state registry. The form contains the following information:
“The Kentucky Administrative Regulation, 902 KAR 2:060, about immunizations schedule for attending school requires that all students through grade 12 receive a minimum number of immunizations prior to school entrance. These requirements are documented by a current immunization certificate and can be waived only for medical or religious exemptions. Through an immunization audit on ______/______/______, staff have determined your child is not compliant with the requirements of this regulations because: (1) an immunization certificate is not on file and available at school, (2) a certificate is on file, but it is incorrectly filled out, or (3) immunization(s) is/are needed (see reason for noncompliance below)
Reasons for Noncompliance
___No Immunization Certificate or Medical Exemption or Religious Exemption on File;
OR
___Your child needs the following checked vaccine(s)”
The list of required vaccines mentioned on the form include: DTaP/DT/TD (Diptheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis with different age groups getting an age-specific vaccine), Polio, Hepatitis B, Hepatits A, MMR (Measle, Mumps, and Rubella), Varicella (Chickenpox), Tdap (combined tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis vaccine, which is given to adolescents and adults), and Meningococcal.
Superintendent Mike Smith responded to the rumor by putting out the following statement: “There is a rumor going around that our school nurses will be administering the Covid vaccine to students. Our school nurses do not have the vaccine to administer it. The school nurse is REQUIRED to call all parents for consent prior to administering missing immunizations and is only capable of giving the HEP A and Meningococcal. All other missing immunizations will need to be administered by the student’s primary doctor. If you have any other questions you are welcome to call and speak to our school nurses. Our school nursing services are some of the best in the state!”
