Superintendent Mike Smith reported that while the plan is always fluid and dynamic the Jackson County Public Schools were still on target to open next week with the first day of in-person student attendance scheduled for Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Students will be required to wear a mask while riding the bus but classrooms will primarily rely on a 3-ft social distancing requirement to minimize risk of viral transmission.
Update: After press deadline the school district announced the following COVID protocols will be put in place to begin the upcoming school year:
"To be in compliance with current guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), Kentucky Department of Health (KDH) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) below are some things we felt everyone needed to be aware of so that you may better prepare for the upcoming school year:
All students/persons, two (2) years of age or older, are required to wear a mask while on a school bus.
It is recommended that all students and staff wear mask in classrooms and indoor school settings regardless of vaccination status. Jackson County Public Schools highly recommends that all students and staff wear a mask indoors, however, parents and/or guardians of students and staff members have the CHOICE of deciding whether to mask or not mask while in school buildings and on school grounds. This choice is available regardless of anyone’s vaccination status.
Jackson County Public Schools will make a great faith effort at each school to achieve social/physical distancing of three (3) feet for students who receive Traditional In-Person Instruction, as recommended.
Mask will be provided by the District, should anyone need one.
All of the layered prevention strategies that were done in the previous school year will be continued (hand sanitizer stations, water bottle filling stations, increased sanitization of buildings, etc.)
We would encourage parents/guardians to continue to screen students before allowing them to leave for school or to get on the school bus, for COVID symptoms. Students with a temperature of 100.4 or greater should remain at home and parents/guardians should contact their school regarding the symptoms."
The effectiveness of this strategy remains to be seen. The delta Covid variant is one of the most infectious respiratory diseases ever seen by scientists, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.
The variant is highly contagious, largely because people infected with the delta strain can carry up to 1,000 times more virus in their nasal passages than those infected with the original strain, according to new data.
“The delta variant is more aggressive and much more transmissible than previously circulating strains,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters at a briefing Thursday. “It is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of, and that I have seen in my 20-year career.”
Vaccination greatly reduces the chance of becoming infected but it is not a 100% guarantee. However, the vaccine still does its job by dramatically reducing the chances of extreme illness, hospitalizations, intubations, or death. Think of the vaccine as a “bullet-proof” vest. Wearing one does not keep one from getting shot. However, if you are shot, wearing the vest will dramatically increase your chances of survival.
The effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing substantial illness still makes it the best tool available to ensure the public health. One obstacle to this strategy is the low vaccination rate in Jackson County. The county is in the bottom 5 counties across the state. This is slowly changing as people start to realize the highly contagious nature of the delta variant.
Speaking directly to district and school leaders, staff members, and students and families, Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass recently said he understands the extraordinary pressure they have faced to ensure continued learning throughout the pandemic.
“As we look to this fall, we are going to need your courage and leadership once again to put in place the necessary precautions based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and our Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to keep in person learning going, and to keep your students, staff and community safe,” he said.
Teachers and staff members have been on the front lines battling the virus from the beginning. Now, Glass is calling on their professionalism and dedication once again to continue many of the same mitigation strategies that previously were implemented in schools.
“You have already proven and shown what many thought was impossible in keeping schools open and in keeping them safe,” he said. “We are going to need that same effort again going into this fall’s reopening of schools.”
Kentucky will need students and families to remain committed to following health and safety precautions, including mask-wearing, something that many believed could not be possible in schools.
“I am so proud of our students for proving all of those critics wrong and showing your commitment to being in school and to keeping your classmates, school staff and community safe,” Glass said. “… I’m counting on you to once again prove the doubters wrong and to show just what our young people in Kentucky are capable of.”
Joining Glass at the briefing was Kentucky Board of Education Chair Lu Young, who praised local boards of education for maintaining a “laser-like focus” on the health and safety of children in their districts.
“Our priority is to return to in-person school, but it is also to stay in school,” Young said. “As we think about this new, highly transmissible delta variant and the potential impact it has on unvaccinated children and youth, it becomes essential that we work together to make every effort to ensure that while in school, our students are as safe from the transmission that they can possibly be.”
Though positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state due to the delta variant and the administration of vaccines has begun to stall, decisions on how schools will operate this fall presently remain local decisions, with the exception of masking on school buses, which is required under a CDC order.
Young does, however, advise all schools in Kentucky to follow the latest CDC recommendations and guidance from DPH for COVID-19 prevention in schools.
The guidance includes the following elements:
- Prioritize in-person learning;
- Encourage and promote vaccination;
- Use layered prevention strategies;
- Masks should be worn by all people age 2 and older who are not vaccinated when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Presently this would include everyone between the ages of 2 and 12;
- Maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students in indoor spaces;
- Continue screening, testing, handwashing, respiratory etiquette, staying at home when sick and getting tested, contact tracing in combination with quarantine and isolation, and cleaning and disinfection efforts;
- Students and staff staying at home when they have signs of infectious illness and referral to their health care provider for testing and care; and
- Local monitoring of community transmission, vaccination coverage, screening testing and outbreak occurrence to guide decisions on prevention strategies.
“I am confident that you have the will and the determination and the best interest of your students in mind as our schools, districts and communities return to a very successful, healthy and productive school year,” Young said.
