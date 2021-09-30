If there is one thing that almost everyone agrees it is the fact that students do better when in-person at school learning directly from a teacher in a classroom. While the teachers and administrators worked really hard to make virtual learning the best it could be last year there simply is no substitute to in-person learning. The school system, the Kentucky General Assembly and the Governor’s Office are all dedicated to keeping students in school while also keeping everyone as safe as possible given the current risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 Delta Variant has been described by the Director of the Center for Disease Control as one of the most contagious viruses ever. This makes gatherings such as classrooms a higher risk of viral transmission. It is inevitable that infections will occur when a large group of people assemble at the frequency that school meets (5 days a week – 7 hours a day). The multilayered approach implemented at school (masking, social distancing, and hygiene) to minimize the risk of transmission certainly helps but these are not perfect (especially given the highly contagious nature of this virus). In addition, most infections are suspected to be occurring in the community (where mitigative measures such as masking, social distancing are minimal) outside of school hours and then brought into the school by students and staff.
Once an infection is detected or reported at school, administrators are obligated to require quarantine of the infected individual and those that have been in close contact and exposed. Wearing a mask lessens the exposure risk and minimizes the number of students and staff that must quarantine. Vaccination also helps minimize quarantine requirements. When a student is quarantined due to infection or exposure it takes them out of school and provides an obstacle to the goal of in-person instruction. Any step that minimizes the number of quarantined students or the number of days required for quarantine helps keep students in-school and learning.
At the most recent Jackson County Board of Education meeting, the board approved a “Test to Stay” program that will further minimize the number of student quarantines after a positive confirmation of a COVID-19 case has been discovered or reported. The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services issued guidance for schools to follow if they chose to implement a Test to Stay Program at their school. These guidelines
list school requirements of a Test to Stay modified quarantine strategy that include:
1) Collaboration with the Local Health Department (LHD). A decision about implementation of modified quarantine should be made with LHD consultation, and data should be shared with the LHD weekly about the number of individuals participating in the program and the number who tested positive while participating. If an increase in positive cases occurs in the school setting, the school district should consult with the LHD to determine if the Test to Stay modified quarantine should be discontinued and exposed unvaccinated individuals quarantined away from school.
2) Implementation of a universal masking program in the school for all students, teachers, and staff.
3) Implementation of a testing program at the school or in the school district that provides access to SARS-CoV-2 testing for students, faculty, and staff at no cost to the individual.
4) Ensure testing is conducted with voluntary informed consent from the appropriate person, parent, or guardian. If consent is withheld or cannot be obtained, exposed individuals are not candidates for this voluntary program and should quarantine per standard protocol.
The guidance also lists student eligibility requirements of a Test to Stay modified quarantine.
To be eligible for the Test to Stay modified quarantine, the individual must:
• Be a K-12 student;
• Be entirely asymptomatic, without any signs or symptoms of COVID-19;
• Wear a mask indoors when at school for the entirety of the program, even if all test results are negative. The mask should fit securely over the nose and mouth;
• Have been exposed to the person with COVID-19 at school only. This strategy applies to school-related exposures only and is not applicable to exposures that occur outside of school or in the community (e.g., in a household, sports team, social activity). For example, an unvaccinated student who is a household member of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is not eligible for the Test to Stay modified quarantine; AND
• Quarantine when not at school. When not at school, the exposed student must stay home and refrain from all extracurricular activities, including sports and other activities in the community setting.
The Jackson County Public Schools announced that the Test to Stay Program will be phased in beginning with the Jackson County High School next Monday. The central office announced via social media on Monday:
“Family Health Care Associates (FHCA) school nurses will be implementing the “Test to Stay” Program for Jackson County Public Schools. Each of our schools has a FHCA school nurse who is trained to implement this program. The Test-to-Stay Program will allow both students and staff who are identified as a close contact during COVID-19 contact tracing to stay in school, forego the requirement to quarantine and to participate in school activities. Students and staff who are identified as close contacts from a school exposure, and who are asymptomatic, will not be required to quarantine from school if parents/guardians give permission for the student to be tested at school for COVID-19 for five consecutive days using a rapid test. Any student who is identified as a close contact by contact tracing and participates in the Test-to-Stay program will need to be transported by the parents/guardians or self to school each morning during the five-consecutive day period. Students and staff may remain at school each day as long as the daily test returns a negative result. If a positive test occurs, the student will need to leave with the parent/guardian or be picked up from the school and quarantine according to guidelines. A staff member who is positive will need to leave the work setting and quarantine at home according to guidelines. Tests will be administered at each school within our district by the school nurses. This program is OPTIONAL and there is no cost to the participants. Students will only be tested with parent/guardian permission.”
