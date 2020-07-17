Parents are concerned about how the reopening of schools will impact their children. Many parents, educators and doctors agree that the social, educational and emotional costs to children of a long shutdown may outweigh the risk of the virus itself, even if they don’t agree on how to reopen safely. The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued guidelines supporting in-person school to avoid social isolation and depression in students. But it also said that science, not politics, must guide decisions where COVID-19 is spreading. As with most complex issues, the landscape is less than black and white. While children have proven to be less susceptible to the virus, older teachers, administrators and staff are vulnerable. Many are scared. The CDC considers in-person school attendance as a high risk of becoming a “super spreader” event due to the highly contagious nature of the virus. After all, what is school if not a “large gathering”? In addition, while the data shows that the hardest hit group (in terms of mortality) are the elderly, the group representing the most infections is younger (see Table 1). Schools serve students, staff, and visitors from throughout the community. All of these people may have close contact in the school setting, often sharing spaces, equipment, and supplies.
The health impacts of COVID-19 are still poorly understood since this is a novel (“new”) virus. Information about COVID-19 in children is somewhat limited, but the information that is available suggests that children with confirmedCOVID-19 generally had mild symptoms. Person-person spread from or to children, as among adults, is thought to occur mainly via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. Recent studies indicate that people who are infected but do not have symptoms likely also play a role in the spread of COVID-19.
However, a small percentage of children have been reported to have more severe illness. Older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions are at highest risk of severe illness from COVID -19. Despite lower risk of serious illness among most children, children with COVID-19-like symptoms should avoid contact with others who might be at high risk for severe illness from COVID -19. Many students in Jackson County are cared for at home by their grandparents. What kind of risk does the return to school represent to the elderly guardians if these students return to school.
Moreover, there has been significant documentation regarding permanent damage to the lungs and other organ systems associated with the disease. Disturbing observations have been made regarding COVID-19 being correlated with bloodclotting in both large and small vessels of multiple organ systems including the kidneys, the heart, the lungs and even strokes occurring due to bloodclotting in the brain. All this is provided not to scare anyone or be hyperbolic but to provide the serious backdrop behind the decisions being made by school districts regarding the opening of schools this fall. The students, parents and grandparents in Jackson County are lucky to have dedicated, committed, capable and concerned people making these decisions. Superintendent Mike Smith works very closely with the local health department, the state Department of Education, and state and regional Superintendents while also soliciting input and involving local families, businesses, and community leaders while reaching decisions. Following is the reopening plan as provided by the JCPS district this week. From the Jackson County Public Schools:
“We understand that everyone is anxious to learn about the reopening of school in August. The anticipated first day of school for students will be August 6th, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we have created two options for students to attend school in the Fall. These options and the reopening plan follow the guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health. After reviewing both options, please click the link below to complete a form for each child in your household. The deadline for submitting forms will be Monday, July 20th.
OPTION #1 -- Traditional/In-School Learning
Our main goal is to have students in our buildings. With Option #1, students will attend school, following the Governor’s #HealthyAtSchool safety expectations/guidelines:
● Students will receive a temperature check when loading the bus. If a student is a parent drop off or student driver, they will receive a temperature check when entering the building. (*Superintendent Smith stated that a temperature of over 100.4 would require staying home for three consecutive days. The student may return afterwards if no temperature or symptoms are present)
● Students will be spaced out as much as possible on the bus, but face coverings will be required while riding the bus.
● Students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear face coverings in our buildings. Face coverings will not be required for Preschool or Kindergarten students. When possible, classrooms will be set up with
the goal of providing social distancing (6ft) which will allow students to remove masks while seated at their desk.
● Students will be provided with a Grab & Go Breakfast that will be eaten in their classroom. Students will eat lunch in the cafeteria. Lunch schedules will be staggered to ensure social distancing. The cafeteria serving lines & tables will be disinfected between each lunch group.
● Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout each building.
● Sanitation measures will include proper hand hygiene, frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces, buildings, and school buses.
● Recess and playground access will be staggered to ensure safety of all students and staff.
OPTION #2 -- Online/Virtual Learning
Students will attend school virtually at home on a normal school schedule. Students will be actively engaged in real-time with their teacher(s) and fellow classmates via video conferencing and Google
Classroom. This option will allow for student work and progress to be consistently monitored by JCPS teachers to ensure they are successfully completing the coursework. Internet access at home is required for the online/virtual learning option. This option is not Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI).
To choose an option for your child/children, go to https://bit.ly/3213x9g Visit the JCPS website or the Jackson County Sun’s website to find the link to make the choice for your child.
If neither of these options work for your child, please contact Jackson County Public Schools at 606-287-7181
Note: This plan is subject to change based on future recommendations from the Kentucky Department of Education, Kentucky Department of Public Health, and the Governor of Kentucky”
In discussions with school personnel it is important to note that if a parent chooses Option #2 the school will provide a tablet or device that can be used to access video conferences and Google Classroom. The only thing that the student will have to supply will be an internet connection at home. PRTC has generously offered a discounted broadband service (Lifenet + Broadband) for families that qualify (including free installation) that should help.
The community must remember that this is all on us. We want our children to go to school. We want our children to be healthy. However, we also want our elderly teachers, parents, and grandparents to be healthy. These are not mutually exclusive goals. A healthy child has healthy adults (at home and at school) guiding and supporting them. What harm happens to a child when they lose that guidance? What mental trauma may occur if a child thinks they made a parent or grandparent sick or, heaven forbid, caused their death. These are weighty, life-changing issues. To avoid these scenarios while accomplishing the goal of having school successfully reopen we all must be diligent and use the best management practices outlined in the guidelines: social distancing when possible, facial covering when social distancing is impractical, and good hygiene. These sacrifices are tiny compared to what is at risk. But it is all on us.
