Gov. Andy Beshear requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government just a little over two weeks ago. President Joe Biden approved the request Friday and ordered federal assistance to support Kentucky communities and individuals to help them recover from some of the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. This is the largest award for displaced individuals from damages to homes since a massive flooding event impacted the state in May 2010, when more than 4,200 structures were affected. In this case, counties have reported more than 1,200 instances of damage to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency measures costing more than $72 million.
From Feb. 26 to March 1, Kentucky experienced some of the greatest one-day and three-day winter rainfall totals in history, exceeding seven inches in several Southcentral and Southeastern Kentucky counties. Flooding occurred on the Green, Kentucky, Licking, Ohio, Rolling Fork and Mississippi rivers. State roads in 21 counties closed due to flooding, mudslides and pavement breaks. The Governor issued a State of Emergency Order on Feb. 28. Forty-nine counties and 31 cities also declared states of emergency. The Governor activated the Kentucky National Guard to assist with evacuations and partner with state agencies to deliver 45,000 gallons of water and more than 53,000 meals to Kentuckians in need.
“So many families and communities were hurt by this historic flooding, and we thank President Biden for working so quickly to grant this relief,” Gov. Beshear said. “I will be traveling to affected counties next week to help inform those who have been impacted on how to apply for relief.”
With this disaster, there are two types of Disaster Assistance that is available: Public Assistance for Governments & Private Non-Profits and Individual Assistance for individual Community Members. Jackson County qualified for public assistance but not for individual assistance.
By qualifying for “Public Assistance”, State and local governments and certain private-non-profit organizations in these designated counties are eligible for assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Since Jackson County qualified for “public assistance” work on any county road or bridge that was damaged due to the flooding would be eligible for monetary assistance through the declaration.
By qualifying for “Individual Assistance”, individuals and households in these designated counties are eligible to apply for financial and direct services. FEMA conducted joint damage assessments and subsequently awarded individuals and households assistance for more than 2,300 impacted homes in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell. The federal Disaster Declaration includes activation of the “Individuals and Households Assistance Program” for these impacted counties.
The federal Disaster Declaration includes Public Assistance for the counties of Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Cumberland, Elliott, Floyd, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, Mason, Morgan, Ohio, Pike, Powell, Rockcastle and Wolf counties.
Gov. Beshear will submit an additional request for FEMA assessments of homes in counties that were not included in this declaration. In addition, Judge Gabbard plans on doing all he can to see if he can find help for individuals that were harmed by the flooding. Judge Gabbard reported, “Apparently, we did not meet the total threshold amount for damage that was needed for individual assistance. This breaks my heart for those in Jackson County that have lost most, if not all that they had. Our EM director and several others worked diligently to try and get there, recording every bit of damage that was reported to us. I just wasn’t enough to get the individual declaration for our County. I hope that maybe there will be some nonprofit groups come in to assist those that have suffered great loss. In the meantime, we will work diligently to search for groups that will do just that.”
Residents with questions or additional reports of flood damage should contact their local county emergency management agency.
