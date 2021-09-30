Vaccination rates across Kentucky’s 120 counties vary from as low as 27 percent to as high as 68 percent, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Representatives from both political parties (including former President Donald J. Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell), local and regional doctors and hospitals, and health officials have advocated for vaccinations to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky, especially after the highly transmissible Delta variant became the dominant version of coronavirus in the commonwealth. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced on Monday that he has received a booster vaccination for COVID-19. Senator McConnell said, "All throughout the pandemic, I've followed the best advice from experts and especially from my own healthcare providers. It was an easy decision to receive a booster. I am a survivor of childhood polio from before vaccines eradicated that disease here in our country and around the world. So I have been a lifelong champion of vaccinations. Mountains of evidence tell us these shots are safe, effective, and dramatically shrink the odds of severe disease or death from COVID. Like I’ve been saying for months: These safe and effective vaccines are the way to defend ourselves and our families from this terrible virus. They’re also how we stay on offense against COVID as a country. All Americans should speak with their doctors and get vaccinated.”
New case counts in Kentucky are higher than they’ve been in several months. Over the past several weeks, Kentucky’s rate of cases per 100,000 people has reached the “red zone” in almost all 120 counties. The state measures average cases per 100,000 residents to determine incidence rate, which is used to measure severity of the virus’ spread.
The data below is provided by the CDC and the state Department for Public Health and is recent as of September 26, 2021.
KENTUCKY’S FIVE (5) LEAST-VACCINATED COUNTIES (1 = lowest)
1) Spencer County: 27.1 percent of Spencer County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 31.5 percent of residents 12 and older, 32 percent of residents 18 and older and 41.8 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Spencer County has averaged 69.4 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state Department for Public Health.
2) Christian County: 28.5 percent of Christian County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 35.5 percent of residents 12 and older, 37.6 percent of residents 18 and older and 68.6 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Christian County has averaged 64.7 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.
3) Elliott County: 29 percent of Elliott County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 32.8 percent of residents 12 and older, 34.1 percent of residents 18 and older and 41.2 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Elliott County has averaged 28.5 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.
4) Jackson County: 29.3 percent of Jackson County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 34.5 percent of residents 12 and older, 36.4 percent of residents 18 and older and 54.3 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Jackson County has averaged 98.6 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to the state (September 27, 2021).
5) Casey County: 29.9 percent of Casey County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 35.4 percent of residents 12 and older, 37.6 percent of residents 18 and older and 55.9 percent of residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Casey County has averaged 64.5 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the state.
Indeed, the COVID Delta variant seems to be impacting southeastern Kentucky counties exceptionally hard. Vaccine reluctance is just one reason that the fast-spreading delta variant is cutting such a devastating swath through some of Kentucky's most vulnerable rural Appalachian counties, experts say. Fueling the fire are some of the nation’s highest poverty rates, less access to health care and a longstanding reluctance to seek care early, and pervasive smoking and chronic illness such as diabetes and lung disease that worsen COVID outcomes.
All this gets mixed in with a toxic brew of pandemic misinformation and politics.
While the vulnerable region saw mostly deaths of elderly residents last year, this time the virus is hitting younger people and far more residents overall, despite vaccine availability. There are hopeful signs that the spike might have peaked, but the toll is ongoing.
“We’re continuing to see tragic situations where every member of a family has a chronic disease or a risk factor,” said Christie Green, the health department director for Rockcastle, Clay and Jackson counties, which have lost more than 100 people total.
“We just had one case where a 36-year-old became ill. She lived with grandmother, so grandmother caught it. Mom drove the 36-year-old to the hospital, and mom caught it. The 36-year-old died. The grandmother died," she said. "Mom passed it to the stepdad. Stepdad spent weeks in ICU on a vent. He passed away last night."
The state provides vaccination options and resources at vaccine.ky.gov.
