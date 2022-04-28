Last Thursday, I had the honor and privilege to attend and speak at Jackson County’s first Lincoln Day Dinner to be held since the late 90’s. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Jackson County Republican Party, the dinner did not disappoint. With over 130 people in attendance, it was a night not only to spotlight the Republican candidates running for office in the county but to also celebrate the party and its remarkable leaders, past and present.
The night was packed with new and old faces of the party from all over the Commonwealth, showing that the Republican Party is alive and well in the county and across the state. I was able to speak a little about my time in my first legislative session and some of the unprecedented legislation we were able to pass; however, the highlight of my night was to honor Jackson County’s own, Marie Rader. Former Representative Rader has not only been a role model for me in my new journey as a representative, but to countless others before. Her service to the Commonwealth of Kentucky is to be admired, but her love and dedication to Jackson County is the central reason I knew I had to run for the position. When I was considering throwing my hat in the ring, one of the first people I spoke to was Marie. She said a lot to me about the position, but the one thing that stuck with me was when she expressed the thought that she knew if she didn’t go there to fight for Jackson County, there would not be a voice there to do it. That was such a powerful statement to me and was the statement that helped me see that Jackson County needed that voice. Marie Rader was that voice for Jackson County for decades, and her accomplishments led to advancements in the county that we will enjoy for years to come. She truly is an inspiration, and it was my honor to present her with an award from the Jackson County Republican Party as a small token of thanks for her tireless work in Frankfort for all those years.
We also heard from distinguished speaker, President Robert Stivers, the president of the Kentucky State Senate. President Stivers is now the senator who represents Jackson County. President Stivers also discussed the recent legislation passed in the session. He focused on the importance of the passage of the bill that will eventually eliminate the Kentucky income tax as we know it and how that will ensure that new businesses will flock to the state. This is vital to our economy and will surely open up many new job opportunities. President Stivers expressed that he was looking forward to representing Jackson County, and I am pleased to have the ranking member of the senate as a voice for our county in Frankfort.
It was a pleasure to finish the night hearing from all of the candidates in attendance introducing themselves and speaking a little about their ideas for the county. I’m excited that we have so many people in the county who understand the importance of public service and who are willing to take the step into a leadership position for the betterment of the county.
I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank Chair Dana Douglas, Vice-Chair Stephen Gabbard, Treasurer Rhonda Hundley, Secretary Brody Keck, and Youth Chair Jacob Bowling who are the officers of the Republican Party of Jackson County. Without their hard work, the success of the dinner wouldn’t have been possible. I would also like to thank Morgan Bellamy for leading the pledge. As most of you know, the youth of the county is my passion and to see this young man step up was wonderful. A big thank you is also in order for the amazing rendition of My Old Kentucky Home by Daniel Carmack, the Laurel County Republican Chair. Another shout out goes to the wonderful facility that our county extension office has renovated for events such as these and to Bowman’s Barbeque who provided us with a wonderful meal.
As the current state representative and a person who loves this county, I am always in awe of the talent and dedication that we have here making this in my opinion the best place on earth to live. I can’t wait to see what our future holds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.